Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Forecasts Growth From $1.47B (2026) To $2.22B By 2031, Profiling Fortive, Mirion Technologies & Thermo Fisher

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Product, Safety Product, Detector, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Personal dosimeters, expanding hospital infrastructure and rising adoption of advanced imaging technologies are expected to support an 8.6% market CAGR.

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is projected to increase from approximately USD 1.47 billion in 2026 to USD 2.22 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by advances in PET-CT and MRI technologies, increased diagnostic imaging volumes, growing cancer incidence and greater awareness of radiation safety in healthcare environments.

Enhanced PET-CT and MRI functionality has broadened the use of medical imaging beyond conventional diagnosis to include treatment planning and real-time monitoring during interventions. Continued development of hybrid imaging modalities, particularly PET-CT, is also enabling more sophisticated oncology, cardiology and neurology applications. These industry developments are increasing demand for accurate radiation detection, exposure monitoring and protective equipment across hospitals, diagnostic centers and clinical laboratories.

Personal dosimeters expected to record the highest product growth

By product, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market includes personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors and other radiation detection and monitoring products. Personal dosimeters are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by occupational safety regulations requiring radiation-exposed workers to monitor cumulative exposure.

The development of electronic and intelligent dosimeters is further strengthening adoption. These products provide real-time radiation monitoring and more timely exposure data, increasing their value in hospitals, imaging centers, radiation therapy facilities and other regulated environments.

Full-body protection held the largest market share in 2025

The medical radiation safety products market is segmented into full-body protection, face protection, hand safety and other medical radiation safety products. Full-body protection accounted for the largest share in 2025. Demand is being driven by healthcare infrastructure expansion in emerging markets, where new hospitals and diagnostic centers require protective equipment for personnel working with medical radiation.

Growth in interventional radiology procedures is also contributing to the segment's leading position because these procedures can involve higher-than-average occupational exposure. Full-body aprons remain a critical component of radiation protection protocols for healthcare professionals performing or assisting with image-guided interventions.

Hospitals projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment

Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals and non-hospitals. Hospitals are projected to record the highest growth rate through 2031, reflecting the construction of new facilities, renovation of existing hospitals and installation of advanced diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy systems.

Government healthcare initiatives are playing an important role in this expansion. Subsidies, grants and other incentives designed to improve healthcare access and modernize medical facilities are supporting investment in radiation detection, monitoring and safety systems.

Asia Pacific positioned for the highest regional CAGR

The report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the GCC Countries. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest regional growth rate during the forecast period, with Japan, India and China presenting significant opportunities for medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market participants.

Regional growth is supported by government programs promoting early disease diagnosis and regular health examinations, rising healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories, and greater public awareness of radiation exposure. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging Asia Pacific economies is expected to create additional opportunities for radiation monitoring equipment, personal dosimetry and medical radiation protection products.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies operating in the global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market include Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US), Fortive (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), AMETEK Inc. (US), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US), AliMed (US), UAB Polimaster Europe (Belarus) and Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd. (Switzerland).

The competitive assessment examines company business portfolios, radiation safety solutions and growth strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches and other recent industry developments. It also evaluates emerging startups participating in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety ecosystem.

Research scope and market segmentation

The research categorizes the market across the following segments:



Product: Personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors and other radiation detection and monitoring products.

Detector: Gas-filled detectors, scintillators and solid-state detectors.

Safety product: Full-body protection, face protection, hand safety and other medical radiation safety products.

End user: Hospitals and non-hospitals. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the GCC Countries.

Primary research participants were distributed by company type across Tier 1 companies at 26%, Tier 2 companies at 44% and Tier 3 companies at 30%. By designation, respondents included C-level executives at 30%, directors at 34% and other professionals at 36%. The regional distribution comprised North America at 51%, Europe at 21%, Asia Pacific at 18%, Latin America at 5%, the Middle East and Africa at 4%, and the GCC Countries at 1%.

Key market drivers, opportunities and challenges

Major growth drivers include rising adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures, increasing global cancer incidence, stronger radiation safety awareness, growth in surgical volumes, expanding positron emission tomography and computed tomography scan volumes, and favorable government initiatives. Healthcare infrastructure development in emerging economies represents a significant market opportunity.

Market constraints include the high cost of radiation detection devices, installation and maintenance expenses, limited availability of skilled professionals and the cost of lead used in manufacturing radiation safety products. The report assesses how these factors may influence adoption across individual products, end users and regions.

The analysis also covers upcoming technologies, research and development programs, product launches, untapped geographic markets and investment activity. Revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments are designed to help established companies and new entrants evaluate the competitive landscape, identify growth opportunities, strengthen market positioning and develop informed go-to-market strategies.

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