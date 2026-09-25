Private 5G Market Forecasts Growth From $5.35B (2026) To $24.84B By 2032, Profiling Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung & Cisco Systems

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Private 5G Market by Offering, Frequency, Network, Spectrum - Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global private 5G market is projected to grow from USD 5.35 billion in 2026 to USD 24.84 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 29.1%. Market expansion is being supported by the rapid adoption of industrial automation, autonomous mobile robots, computer vision systems, and Industrial Internet of Things devices that require secure, ultra-reliable, low-latency enterprise connectivity.

Automated operations depend on continuous, high-density data processing across increasingly complex industrial environments. Inadequate or latency-prone connectivity can impair algorithms, reduce operational efficiency, and cause process downtime. Enterprises are consequently deploying standalone 5G cores, dedicated sub-6 GHz spectrum, and multi-access edge computing to maintain data accuracy, protect proprietary operational information, and comply with stringent safety requirements. Demand is particularly strong in high-density automated manufacturing facilities, smart logistics environments, connected healthcare operations, and campus-wide enterprise networks.

Mid-Band Spectrum Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

By frequency band, the mid-band segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mid-band frequencies, typically ranging from 1 GHz to 6 GHz and including the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum, provide a strong balance of coverage and high-speed data capacity. Their propagation characteristics support data-intensive enterprise applications while enabling signals to penetrate indoor factory walls and other physical obstacles.

These capabilities make mid-band private 5G networks suitable for automated guided vehicles, real-time computer vision, industrial robotics, smart logistics, and large manufacturing complexes. Growth is also supported by stable propagation, high processing efficiency, and straightforward integration with standard indoor and outdoor small-cell architectures. As Industry 4.0 initiatives expand, enterprises increasingly require the ability to transmit high data volumes across broad operational areas with consistently low latency.

Manufacturing Led the Private 5G Market in 2025

The manufacturing vertical accounted for the dominant share of the private 5G market in 2025. This position reflects widespread demand for dedicated connectivity and low-latency communications within automated industrial facilities. Manufacturers are integrating automated guided vehicles, collaborative robots, IIoT sensors, computer vision platforms, and other advanced systems that depend on rapid, secure data processing.

Private 5G infrastructure enables manufacturers to optimize production algorithms, safeguard operational data, and establish responsive factory environments. The continued implementation of Industry 4.0 across automotive assembly, heavy machinery, and electronics manufacturing is expected to sustain investment in reliable private network hardware, software, and services.

US Held the Largest North American Market Share

The US secured the largest share of the North American private 5G market in 2025, supported by its advanced digital infrastructure, industrial automation capabilities, and strong enterprise technology ecosystem. Large-scale deployments across smart factories, automated logistics hubs, and connected healthcare facilities are generating demand for secure private 5G components that support real-time data processing.

The availability of shared spectrum, including Citizens Broadband Radio Service, and continued growth in the autonomous vehicle sector are further increasing demand for dedicated network infrastructure. Government initiatives, established supply chains, and the presence of major telecommunications vendors also reinforce the country's regional market position.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies profiled in the private 5G market report include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson of Sweden, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. of China, Nokia of Finland, ZTE Corporation of China, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP of the US, Samsung of South Korea, NEC Corporation of Japan, Oracle of the US, Cisco Systems, Inc. of the US, and Ciena Corporation of the US, among others.

The competitive assessment examines market shares, product and service portfolios, and growth strategies. It also evaluates acquisitions, product launches, geographic expansions, investments, and other actions undertaken by leading market participants.

Private 5G Market Segmentation and Research Coverage

The report forecasts the private 5G market across the following segments:



Network type: Non-standalone 5G and standalone 5G

Frequency band: Low band, mid band, and mmWave

Cloud model: On-premises private or dedicated cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud

Offering: Hardware, software, and services

Spectrum allocation: Unlicensed or shared spectrum and licensed spectrum

Organization size: Small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises

Vertical: Manufacturing, energy and utilities, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, BFSI, infrastructure, transportation and logistics, aerospace, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, and other verticals Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

The research evaluates the primary factors shaping private 5G market growth. Key drivers include increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and industrial automation, along with growing demand for secure, low-latency enterprise connectivity. Market restraints include high initial infrastructure and setup costs and a shortage of skilled technical personnel for network deployment and management.

Significant opportunities include the integration of multi-access edge computing and AI-RAN, as well as the expansion of Private 5G-as-a-Service business models. Key challenges include complex spectrum allocation processes, regional licensing regulations, and integration with legacy IT and operational technology systems and existing Wi-Fi networks.

The report also provides insights into upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and private 5G product launches. Market development coverage identifies opportunities across global regions, while market diversification analysis examines new products, untapped geographies, recent industry developments, and investments.

Research Participant Profile



By company type: Tier 1, 25%; Tier 2, 40%; and Tier 3, 35%

By designation: Directors, 35%; C-level executives, 30%; and others, 35% By region: North America, 25%; Europe, 20%; Asia Pacific, 45%; and RoW, 10%

Business Value of the Report

The private 5G market report provides established companies and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, market positioning, and go-to-market planning while offering detailed analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Stakeholders can also use the research to assess technology trends, evaluate regional opportunities, monitor competitive developments, and identify potential areas for product development, investment, and market expansion.

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