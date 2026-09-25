Rethinking Home Energy Storage Around Real Household Needs: SAMDUO At Solar & Storage Live UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home energy brandhas successfully concluded its showcase at Solar & Storage Live UK, drawing strong engagement from European installers, industry partners, distributors, and media seeking adaptable, space-conscious energy storage solutions.









Throughout the event, SAMDUO presented its comprehensive line-up-featuring the modular Nex P2800 Pro for scalable capacity, the ultra-slim 11.9 cm Nex E6000 for shallow walls, and the compact Nex E6000H for more flexible placement in the home. Through live product demonstrations, guided stand tours, and App demonstrations, the Nex P2800 Pro showcased a modular approach to household energy storage, while the Nex E6000 and E6000H highlighted SAMDUO's home-centred design approach for different residential spaces.









Industry discussions at the stand highlighted several recurring topics, including space constraints, installation flexibility, and smart energy management. Conversations underscored growing interest in solutions defined not only by battery capacity, but by how naturally they fit into diverse living spaces, how easily they can be installed, and how effectively they integrate with solar generation and daily energy use.









“European households don't just need more storage capacity; they need systems that respect their physical living spaces and operate intelligently in the background,” said Kallen Lee, General Manager at SAMDUO.“The direct feedback from the exhibition validates our strategic direction-bringing true home energy intelligence to every home and empowering families to own their power as we build an integrated home-energy business across Europe.”

At the exhibition, SAMDUO's senior team also shared perspectives on European household-energy needs, market development, and the company's longer-term direction in Europe-moving from individual storage products towards an integrated home-energy ecosystem combining hardware, software, and intelligent energy management.







Looking ahead, SAMDUO will continue leveraging its two decades of experience in precision manufacturing, power, and energy storage to address key considerations around space, installation, safety, cost, and ecosystem compatibility across European residences.

About SAMDUO

SAMDUO develops intelligent home energy solutions for European households. Backed by two decades of experience in precision manufacturing, power and Energy Solutions, it combines engineering, product design and intelligent management around household space, installation, safety, cost and ecosystem compatibility.

Home Energy Intelligence for every home. Own Your Power.

Media Contact

Aria Liao, Global PR Manager

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