Emirates To Bring The A350 To Nairobi, Introducing Next-Generation Cabin Experiences



From 25 October, Nairobi becomes the 32nd destination to be served by the Emirates A350

Latest-generation aircraft introduces Emirates' acclaimed Premium Economy cabin to Kenya for the first time, along with enhanced Business and Economy Class cabins Deployment reinforces Emirates' continued investment in Kenya and commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience across its Africa network

Emirates ( ), the world's largest international airline, will soon serve Nairobi with its newest aircraft type, the Airbus A350 ( ). From 25 October 2026, the A350 will operate on EK717 and EK718, bringing Emirates' latest-generation cabin experience to customers travelling between Dubai and Nairobi. The Emirates A350 is defined by spacious, bright cabins, enhanced technology, connectivity, and the airline's signature hospitality across all three cabins.

The introduction of the A350 also marks the first time Emirates' highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin will be available to customers flying to and from Kenya, complementing the airline's enhanced Business and Economy offerings.

Christophe Leloup, Emirates Country Manager in Kenya said,“The arrival of the A350 in Nairobi marks an exciting new chapter for Emirates in Kenya. We're delighted to bring our latest aircraft and onboard experience to our customers in market, with more comfort, choice and thoughtful touches in every cabin. Combined with our growing flight schedule, the A350 gives customers travelling on the Dubai-Nairobi route something new to discover, while building on the experience they know and love from Emirates.”

What passengers can expect from the A350

The newest aircraft type to join Emirates' all widebody fleet, the A350 accommodates 298 passengers in three spacious cabins – Business, Premium Economy and Economy. The bright and airy cabins have been thoughtfully designed to provide more space and comfort in every cabin, whilst cutting-edge technology and enhanced entertainment options elevate every journey.

Making its debut in Kenya, Emirates' Premium Economy cabin offers elevated comfort, comparable to a Business Class experience on many airlines. The cabin is spacious with leather reclining seats that feature a generous pitch, adjustable headrests and more legroom. Customers can enjoy in-seat charging points, a wood-finished side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket, complimentary amenity kits on select flights – including the Dubai-Nairobi route – and a globally exclusive sparkling wine, Chandon Vintage Brut 2017.

Business Class is configured in a 1-2-1 layout ensuring every passenger has direct aisle access and a spacious, private environment for both work and relaxation. The fully lie-flat seat is wrapped in soft cream leather and features a personal minibar and wireless charging for comfort and convenience. At the back of the cabin is a snack display area allowing passengers to help themselves to refreshments throughout the flight.

Economy Class features an all new, airy colour palette of sky blue, bronze and cream, complemented by lighter-toned wood finishings. Each seat features the airline's upgraded ice inflight entertainment system on a 13.3inch 4K adjustable touchscreen, while generous seat pitch and leather headrests provide support, comfort and extra legroom.

Continuing to raise the bar in Kenya

The deployment of the A350 follows a series of enhancements to the Emirates customer proposition in Kenya, including the introduction of the third daily flight between Dubai and Nairobi in July. With 21 flights per week, customers have greater flexibility and connections between Kenya and key markets across Europe and the US, via Dubai.

Nairobi is also home to Africa's first Emirates World ( ) store, which opened in 2024, offering customers a more immersive way to discover Emirates' products, while offering more convenience and personalised service.

Earlier this year, Emirates introduced further flexibility for customers in Kenya through a partnership with Cellulant, launching a split-payment solution ( ) that allows travellers to combine multiple payment methods across 24-hour instalments when purchasing airfares.

Tickets can be booked now on Emirates, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents as well as Emirates World Store ( ) in Nairobi. Emirates continues to offer flexible booking policies for added peace of mind while travelling. Every ticket booked after 10th August 2026 comes with free unlimited dates changes to Dubai and one complimentary date change to anywhere else in the world, in addition to significantly reduced refund fees across all cabins and fare types, allowing passengers to adjust their travel plans with minimal penalties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Emirates Group.