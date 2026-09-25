Rwanda's Diplomatic Delegation Engages National Defence College (NDC) To Deepen Bilateral And Defence Ties

The Permanent Secretary of Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Ambassador Fidelis Mironko, made an official visit to the National Defence College (NDC) in Karen, Kenya.

Hosted by the College Commandant, Lieutenant General Juma Mwinyikai, Ambassador Mironko and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the institution's strategic mandate, academic programs and core role in delivering professional military education to senior leaders.

This high-level engagement reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Kenya and Rwanda, anchored by the NDC's long-standing tradition of training senior Rwandan military officers and civil servants. Beyond military instruction, the College has consistently hosted officials from various Rwandan ministries, departments and agencies, serving as a vital hub for regional capacity building, leadership development and human capital growth.

During executive discussions, both delegations explored key strategic domains, including institutional capacity building, bilateral trade, defence cooperation and joint educational initiatives. The engagement concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen institutional linkages, capitalize on areas of mutual interest and further elevate the broader diplomatic and security relations between Kenya and Rwanda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.