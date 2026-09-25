CEM Africa Awards 2026 Set To Recognise Africa's Leading Customer Experience (CX) Talent And Innovation

Customer experience professionals, teams and organisations across Africa have just days remaining to enter the 2026 CEM Africa Awards, with free applications closing on 30 September 2026.

Taking place on 10 November 2026 at the NH Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, the Customer Experience Africa Awards form part of the CEM Africa platform and recognise the individuals, teams, technologies and initiatives raising the standard of customer experience across the continent.

For organisations considering whether to enter, the company they could be keeping provides a compelling indication of the calibre of the awards.

A growing roll call of African CX leaders

The 2025 awards attracted more than 80 entries and 31 finalists, culminating in eight award winners. Finalists represented organisations spanning financial services, technology, telecommunications, retail, insurance, public services and social impact.

Among them were Absa, Capitec Bank, Santam, Telesure Investment Holdings, Equity Bank, Takealot, NTT DATA, Frogfoot, Telviva, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, the University of Pretoria and South Africa's Department of Social Development.

The 2025 winners included Serisha Iyer of Absa Corporate and Investment Banking, named Rising Star in CX; Alma Angela Olela of Jubilee Health Insurance, named CX Leader of the Year; and Franco Cotumaccio of Shadow Global, winner of Breaking Barriers in CX.

Corporate winners included Telesure Investment Holdings for Best Overall CX Solution, Krisp for Best Use of AI, Telviva for Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator for Best Customer Experience Team of the Year and the University of Pretoria for Best Citizen Experience Initiative.

That follows a 2024 edition in which winners included NCBA Bank, MultiChoice, Digital Solutions Group, Absa Bank and Telviva, alongside individual CX leaders from across the continent.

More than a trophy

For entrants, recognition through the CEM Africa Awards puts their work in front of a wider African CX community and an independent judging panel drawn from across the industry.

The 2026 judging panel includes global CX specialist Ian Golding; Andrew (Dré) Enebeli, Head of CX&Engagement at Access Bank; Dr Oliver Museka, President and Founder of IRDM College Eswatini; Jonathan Daniels, Managing Director of CX Centric; Joven Pillay, Partner and Head of Customer Consulting at KPMG; and Qaalfa Dibeehi, Managing Partner at Human2Outcome.

This year's awards recognise excellence across four broad pillars - People, Innovation, Transformation and Government - covering categories including CX Leader of the Year, Rising Star in CX, Breaking Barriers in CX, Best Overall CX Solution, Best Use of AI, Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform, Best Customer Experience Team of the Year, Best Digital Transformation in Public Services and Best Citizen Experience Initiative.

“The calibre of organisations and individuals recognised through the CEM Africa Awards demonstrates just how much extraordinary CX work is being done across the continent. These awards give that work a platform. Whether it is a major transformation programme, an innovative use of technology or an individual changing how their organisation thinks about the customer, we want to make sure Africa's best work is being seen and recognised.”

Briteny Price, Event Manager and CEM Africa Awards Director

Final opportunity to enter

Applications for the 2026 CEM Africa Awards are free and remain open until 30 September 2026. Finalists will be announced in October, ahead of the awards ceremony on 10 November at the NH Hotel, Sandton.

Organisations, teams and individuals working to improve customer and citizen experience across Africa are encouraged to submit their entries before the deadline.

Apply for the CEM Africa Awards 2026 by 30 September 2026

Submit your application ( )

Explore the CEM Africa Awards

Visit the CEM Africa Awards website ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

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About CEM Africa:

CEM Africa is Africa's leading customer experience summit and a platform for the people and organisations shaping the future of customer engagement across the continent.

Through its flagship Cape Town summit, the CEM Africa Awards and regional Editions, CEM Africa connects senior leaders, practitioners, technology providers and innovators around practical insight, collaboration and the business value of stronger customer experiences.