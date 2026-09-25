Innovate Not Only For India, But For The World: Pralhad Joshi Tells Students

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi, on Friday called upon India's young population to work, innovate and develop solutions not only for the country but for the world, saying that more than 65 per cent of India's population is below the age of 35.

"We should work, we should innovate, we should provide solutions, not only for India, but for the world also. Innovate in India, Make in India, not only for India, for the world also," Joshi said.

Addressing the Seva First Innovation Challenge organised by the Ministry of Education at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Joshi said India's large young population presented a significant opportunity for innovation and development.

He said young people should use their curiosity and skills to identify problems and develop solutions that could make the lives of ordinary people easier.

"That curiosity should get an opportunity, and opportunity should convert into action, and action should serve the common person of the country and the common person of the world. That is why it is called Seva," he said.

Joshi said the Seva First Innovation Challenge was aimed at encouraging students and young innovators to look around them, identify problems and find practical solutions. The initiative brings together students from schools, ITIs, polytechnics, colleges and universities.

He said innovation should begin with an understanding of people's real needs and should ultimately benefit the common person.

The minister cited examples of problems relating to water wastage, garbage disposal and traffic management, saying that people often observe such issues but do not attempt to find solutions.

"First you should search for the problem and also find a solution," he said, referring to the need for innovation to be driven by real-world requirements.

Joshi said promising solutions under the innovation challenge would receive support beyond the prototype stage through mentoring, incubation and pathways for adoption in real life. He said the final round of the challenge would be held in Delhi.

He also highlighted the role of young innovators in addressing emerging challenges in areas such as renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Joshi said researchers at IISc had developed technology to extract 99 per cent pure green hydrogen from agricultural waste and biomass. He also spoke about the need for indigenous solutions for storing renewable energy and stabilising the power grid as solar and wind generation increases.

The minister said India was working towards becoming a developed country by 2047 and stressed that innovation would be important in addressing the country's challenges.

He also said IISc would serve as the South Zone Nodal Institute for the Seva First Innovation Challenge, coordinating technical evaluation and mentorship across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Joshi urged young innovators to develop solutions that could benefit not only India but people across the world.