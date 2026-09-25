Woman Frees Cow From Ropes, Entire Herd Comes To Greet Her: 'They Added You To Close Friends' - WATCH

Another day, another cute video on the internet! Yes, a woman posted a video on social media that has captured significant attention online, winning hearts and how. In the now-viral video, a woman stated that she freed a cow from ropes, and soon after, she was greeted by the entire family-a herd of cattle who came near her home to allegedly express their gratitude and love.

Women Gets Ultimate Gratitude From Cattle Herd!

The video was posted with the caption,“gotta keep ballin.” Internet users are absolutely in love with this bizarre yet unique way of animal rescue, throwing significant light on how animals show their love towards humans. The owner of the video is seen cutely petting cows as they lick her hand in love. The video has garnered massive traction on social media, and there's no denying that.

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How Netizen's Reacted!

It took no time for viewers to shower love and appreciation on this sweet video. One comment read,“They added you to close friends.” Another comment read,“Ma cow is cool.” One more comment read,“now they will share you the best ghass fus wali jagah ki location.” One more comment said,““Cow mata”??? Sounds so cool bruh.” Other comments were,“I wanna be cool like you.”“You are the part of moo family now.”