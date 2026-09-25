Dahiya Returns As Delhi Senior Men's Head Coach Bhaskar Named Chief Selector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya has been re-appointed as the head coach of the Delhi senior men's cricket team for the 2026/27 domestic season.

Raj Kumar Sharma, the childhood coach of India batting stalwart Virat Kohli and a Dronacharya Awardee, has been named the 'State Mentor', while Sunita Sharma has been appointed in the same role for the women's teams.

​The decisions for men's and women's teams selection committee and coaches were taken after all recommendations were submitted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), according to an official statement issued by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday.

​Dahiya, the assistant coach with IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, had coached Delhi to 2007/08 Ranji Trophy triumph and served in the same role in 2012/13, 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

Dahiya, who played two Tests and ten ODIs for India, now takes over from former India off-spinner and selector Sarandeep Singh, who had been at the helm for the last two seasons and is now in the CAC.

Dahiya will be joined by assistant coaches Kshitiz Sharma and Kuldeep Rawat, with Sanjeev Sharma and former India pacer Parvinder Awana serving as bowling coaches. Delhi will begin their Ranji Trophy campaign on October 11 against Bengal in Kalyani.

​Former Delhi stalwarts KP Bhaskar and ex-India player Reema Malhotra have been appointed as head of the senior men's and senior women's selection panels, respectively.

Bhaskar will chair a three-member committee featuring Manu Nayar and Praveen Gupta, while Reema is joined by Swarn Chadha and Rani Ojha.

​In the age-group divisions, former Delhi batter Robin Bisht takes charge as chief coach of the Men's Under-23 team and will be assisted by Mohan Chaturvedi and Rajinder Singh Chawla.

Rajiv Nayyar will lead the Men's U-19 coaching staff, while Raju Sharma and Abhishek Mankotia have been named chief coaches for the Men's U-16 and U-14 setups, respectively.

​For the women's teams, former India international Latika Kumari has been appointed chief coach of the women's U-23 side, with Deepti Dhyani continuing as the senior women's team as chief coach while Sonnet Club coach Devendra Sharma retains his position as women's U19 selector.

​The DDCA also announced a High Performance Group, where former India batter Gursharan Singh and Bantoo Singh have been appointed as chief batting coaches for the men's and women's programs, respectively. Tilak Raj Sharma and V. Arvind will oversee the bowling department in the High Performance division.