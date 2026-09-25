AI Tech Stock Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Gains On Second Quarter Results

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues reports on news and trading for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI I),a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge.

The stock is up on second quarter results, currently trading at $33.87,up 4.20, gaining 14.17%.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) today announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

Net sales of $12.7 billion versus $5.0 billion in Q1'26 and $5.7 billion in Q2'25

Gross margin of 6.3% versus 9.3% in Q1'26 and 11.8% in Q2'25

Net income of $401 million versus $168 million in Q1'26 and $321 million in Q2'25

Diluted net income per common share of $0.60 versus $0.26 in Q1'26 and $0.51 in Q2'25

Non-GAAP gross margin of 6.4% versus 11.9% in Q2'25

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.69 versus $0.59 in Q2'25

Cash flow used in operations for Q2'26 of $24 million and capital expenditures and investments of $46 million

As of December 31, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents was $4.1 billion and total bank debt and convertible notes were $4.9 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net sales of at least $12.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending March 31, 2026, GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.52 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.60. The Company's projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.6% and 20.2%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 684 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 699 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $62 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $19 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales of at least $40.0 billion.

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