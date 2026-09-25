Fuelbuddy Appoints Vinamra Shastri As Non-Executive Director

FuelBuddy, a global leader in technology-led doorstep fuel delivery across India, the UAE and Africa, today announced the appointment of Vinamra Shastri as a Non- Executive Director on its Board. The appointment underscores FuelBuddy's continued commitment to robust corporate governance, strategic oversight and world-class board processes as the Company accelerates its next phase of growth across markets.

Vinamra brings over 25 years of experience at global professional services firms. He is currently a Market Leader at Grant Thornton India and serves on the boards of companies across various industries, besides mentoring start-ups and managing a SEBI-registered fund.

Speaking on the appointment, Adnan Kidwai, Co-Founder of FuelBuddy, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Vinamra to the FuelBuddy Board. As we scale our technology-led fuel management platform across India, the UAE and Africa, his two decades of experience in corporate governance, strategy and board advisory will be invaluable in sharpening our oversight and guiding our next phase of growth. His track record of building consulting practices from the ground up and advising companies across diverse sectors makes him an ideal addition to our Board at this stage of our journey."

Commenting on his appointment, Vinamra Shastri said, "FuelBuddy is solving a problem that has sat untouched at the heart of the fuel supply chain for decades: pilferage, spillage, and the absence of real visibility; and doing it with the kind of technology-led rigour that changes an industry, not just a company. That's what drew me to this board. Over the past two decades, I've had a ringside view of what separates companies that scale sustainably from those that don't: it comes down to governance discipline and strategic clarity long before the growth curve demands it. I look forward to bringing that lens to FuelBuddy's board as it expands across India, the UAE and Africa, and to working with the Board and the leadership team as they build what I believe will be a category-defining company."

About FuelBuddy

Founded in 2017 by S.K. Narvar, and backed by investors including RJ Corp, Jindal Steel Ltd, and Apparel Group, FuelBuddy is a technology-led doorstep fuel delivery and energy distribution platform that serves 100,000+ customers across India, the UAE and Africa.

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