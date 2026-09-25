MENAFN - Market Press Release) Repair Shop Solutions Launches Most Comprehensive Photo Editing for Digital Vehicle Inspections September 24, 2026 1:36 am - New built-in tools let technicians mark up inspection photos with arrows, shapes, cropping, and rotation - no third-party apps required.

Redondo Beach, CA, Sep 24, 2026 -- Repair Shop Solutions, a provider of digital vehicle inspection (DVI) software for independent auto repair shops, today announced a major upgrade to its built-in photo editor, giving technicians and service advisors the most complete set of in-app image markup tools available in a DVI platform.

The new editor is built directly into every inspection photo, so technicians never have to leave the RSS DVI platform or use a separate app to prepare an image before sending it to a customer.

Highlights of the new photo editor include:

Quick Arrow Tool - The editor opens with the arrow tool selected by default, letting technicians point directly at a worn part, a leak, or a crack in seconds. Arrows default to red for maximum visibility against most vehicle components.

Shape Highlighting - Technicians can draw circles, rectangles, or triangles around a specific area of concern, drawing the customer's eye to exactly what needs attention.

Crop - Remove distracting background or zoom in tighter on the issue being described.

Rotate - Fix sideways or upside-down photos taken from a phone camera in one tap.

Recycle Bin Safety Net - Original, unedited photos are automatically preserved in a recoverable Recycle Bin, so a mistaken edit never means a lost photo.

"A picture is worth a thousand words, but a picture with an arrow pointing right at the problem is worth the sale," said Scott Osborn, founder of Repair Shop Solutions and an ASE Master Technician with more than 50 years in the automotive industry. "We built this because a customer shouldn't have to guess what they're looking at. When they can see exactly what our tech saw, the conversation changes completely."

The upgraded photo editor is available now to all RSS DVI customers at no additional cost.

About Repair Shop Solutions:

Repair Shop Solutions has offered web-based digital vehicle inspection software since 2011, built by ASE Master Technicians who developed the platform while running their own independent auto repair shop. Independent shops across North America use the company's DVI software, desktop texting, and RSS Insights analytics platform. Learn more at repairshopsolutions.

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