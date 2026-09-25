MENAFN - Market Press Release) StrategyWiz Consulting Prepares to Launch SecurePledge for Enterprise AI Security September 24, 2026 2:45 am - StrategyWiz Consulting prepares to launch SecurePledge, a software platform designed to help organizations protect sensitive data and establish security controls for enterprise AI usage.

StrategyWiz Consulting is preparing to launch SecurePledge, a software platform designed to help organizations protect sensitive information as generative AI becomes increasingly integrated into enterprise workflows.

Organizations are adopting AI tools for productivity, research, software development, customer service, document analysis, and other business activities. With this adoption comes a growing requirement for practical controls around the information employees share with AI systems.

SecurePledge has been developed to address this requirement through a range of capabilities focused on enterprise AI security, AI data protection, sensitive information detection, and security policy enforcement.

"Secure AI adoption requires more than simply deciding which AI tools employees can use. Organizations also need visibility into the information being shared and practical controls that can operate where AI interactions take place," said Vikas Agarwal, Founder, StrategyWiz Consulting.

SecurePledge is designed as a software platform that can help organizations identify sensitive information, apply protection policies, and improve visibility into AI-related data activity.

The SecurePledge product ecosystem includes Masker, designed to help protect sensitive information during AI interactions; Redactor, designed to detect and redact sensitive information from documents and PDFs; and Protector, designed to help secure AI usage across browser and desktop environments.

Together, these capabilities are designed to address different points in the AI and data protection lifecycle.

SecurePledge is being developed with organizations in data-sensitive and regulated industries in mind, including healthcare, legal, financial services, and enterprise technology.

The platform is intended to help security and technology teams establish practical controls around AI adoption while allowing employees to continue using AI tools for legitimate business purposes.

StrategyWiz Consulting plans to introduce SecurePledge through a broader go-to-market initiative that will include product information, use cases, educational content, and demonstrations of its capabilities.

The upcoming launch represents StrategyWiz Consulting's expansion into software designed specifically around the emerging data protection challenges associated with enterprise AI adoption.

Additional information about SecurePledge, including its product capabilities and use cases, will be shared as the platform moves toward its official market launch.

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About StrategyWiz Consulting

StrategyWiz Consulting helps organizations turn strategy into execution through technology, AI, cybersecurity, cloud and platform engineering, custom software, digital products, staff augmentation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) advisory and setup. With a client-first approach and deep technology expertise, StrategyWiz works with organizations to solve complex challenges, accelerate transformation, and create measurable business value.

SecurePledge is a software product developed by StrategyWiz Consulting to help organizations protect sensitive information across AI and digital workflows.