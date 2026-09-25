MENAFN - Market Press Release) WebTechAge Pvt. Ltd. Launches Expanded White Label CPaaS Reseller Program for Indian Entrepreneurs September 24, 2026 3:38 am - Noida based communications technology company launch one platform WhatsApp API, RCS, SMS and Voice solution as India's CPaaS market heads toward $2-5 billion by 2030

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - September 15, 2026 - WebTechAge Pvt. Ltd., a Noida based IT and digital marketing company, today announced our white label Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) reseller program, allowing business owners and small agencies all over India to launch their own advanced business messaging platforms without building any technology in house. The program includes WhatsApp Business API, RCS Messaging, Bulk SMS, Voice Calling and IVR into a single dashboard that partners can resell under their own name and domain.

The launch comes as India's CPaaS sector continues to scale rapidly. Industry estimates put the market at roughly $1.1–1.2 billion in 2024–25, with projections of $2–5 billion by 2029 – 2032 on the back of a 20 – 25% annual growth rate, driven largely by demand from BFSI, retail, education and healthcare businesses that need to reach customers across SMS, WhatsApp and RCS at once.

"Most businesses in India are still relying on a single messaging channel and losing customers they could have reached on another one," said Rohit Raghav, Founder and CEO of WebTechAge Pvt. Ltd. "Our platform automatically fails over a message from SMS to RCS to WhatsApp until it is delivered, and we are now making that same infrastructure available to partners who want to build their own recurring revenue communication business, not just resell a single API."

WebTechAge says the model has already produced measurable results for its direct clients. In one engagement with an admissions counseling firm in Noida's Sector 63, monthly enrollments rose from 8 to 120 after the firm's counselors began running coordinated SMS, RCS and WhatsApp outreach through the platform, according to the company. A separate campaign for a local dental clinic, targeting roughly 200,000 residents within a 2 kilometer radius using operator level geo targeting, generated around 2,000 inquiries and more than 700 in person visits from a marketing spend of approximately?15,000–?20,000, the company said.

Partners joining the reseller program receive a fully white labeled platform under their own domain, a free starter website, onboarding support, and an initial batch of leads, with revenue coming from an annual software fee charged to their own clients plus a margin on message consumption. WebTechAge currently supports more than 18,000 customers and over 400 franchise and reseller partners nationwide, the company said.

WebTechAge Pvt. Ltd. was founded in Noida in 2013 as WebTech Solution, initially focused on website development, before rebranding in 2021 to reflect its expanded focus on CPaaS and digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC and social media marketing.

About WebTechAge Pvt. Ltd. WebTechAge Pvt. Ltd. is a Noida, India based communications technology and digital marketing company offering WhatsApp Business API, RCS Messaging, Bulk SMS, Voice Calling, IVR, and a white label CPaaS reseller platform, alongside SEO, PPC and social media marketing services.

The company is headquartered at C-59, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. More information is available at

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