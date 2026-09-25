Deutsch de Stiftsarchiv St. Gallen digitalisiert 2,2 Millionen Seiten Original Read more: Stiftsarchiv St. Gallen digitalisiert 2,2 Millionen S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The St Gallen Abbey Archives has launched a major project to digitise its collections. By the end of 2028, around 2.2 million pages from historical books and records are to be preserved for research and future generations. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: St Gallen Abbey Archives to digitise 2.2 million pages This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 08:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Specifically, around 1.5 million pages and 700,000 images from the archive's holdings are to be digitised by the end of 2028, the St Gallen Abbey Archives stated in a press release on Thursday. These include, among other things, account books, letters, minutes and collections of legal texts.

According to the press release, the contracted firm, GBL Gubler AG from Frauenfeld, has set up a digitisation studio in the archive's former reading room to carry out the project. Two scanners currently enable up to 2,800 images to be scanned per day.

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This content was published on May 9, 2012 The abbey itself was founded in in 612, and the first records of a library date back to 820. In the following centuries, the abbey became a cultural centre famous for its writings and the illumination of manuscripts. The Baroque hall was built between 1758 and 1767. Today, the library contains 2,100 manuscripts, 1,650 incunabula...

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