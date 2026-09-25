Deutsch de Solidaritätsgedanke gemäss Glückskette-Umfrage tief verankert Original Read more: Solidaritätsgedanke gemäss Glückskette-Umfrage tief vera

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The spirit of solidarity is deeply rooted in Switzerland, according to a survey by Swiss Solidarity. However, the many current crises are prompting many donors to think more carefully about their support. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sense of solidarity deeply rooted in Switzerland, says survey This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 09:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

It all began on September 26, 1946, with a broadcast by Radio Sottens, the predecessor of Swiss public broadcaster RTS. Over the years, Swiss Solidarity has developed into a successful national charity: 275 fundraising campaigns have raised a total of CHF2.2 billion ($2.65 billion), Swiss Solidarity announced on Friday.

Aid projects in 124 countries were supported, including many in Switzerland. Donations totalling CHF227.7 million following the 2004 tsunami in South-East Asia represent the highest amount raised.

To mark its 80th anniversary, Swiss Solidarity has published its Solidarity Barometer for the third time. According to the results of the representative survey, 95% of the population consider acts of solidarity to be important for living together in society. This high level of importance is evident across generations and demographic groups, it said.

At the same time, the survey reveals that only 68% perceive Swiss society as a whole to be characterised by solidarity. So, while solidarity is held in high regard as a fundamental value, it is evidently not perceived to the same extent in everyday life, Swiss Solidarity notes.

More More Foreign Affairs Swiss Solidarity celebrates 75 years of helping people in need

This content was published on Sep 29, 2021 Over the years, the 'humanitarian arm' of Swiss public broadcasting has raised a total of nearly CHF2 billion.

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