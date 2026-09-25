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President Ilham Aliyev Received The CEO Of Brookfield Asset Management (PHOTO)


2026-09-25 04:16:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Connor Teskey, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world's leading investment companies.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

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