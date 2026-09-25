Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report Forecasts Strong Growth As Existing And Upcoming Facilities Fuel Capacity Expansion And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's data center market is expanding rapidly, led by Frankfurt, creating opportunities for operators, developers and infrastructure providers.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis: Excel Database Covering 252 Existing and Upcoming Facilities

This comprehensive Germany data center market portfolio database provides detailed analysis of 252 colocation facilities, comprising 194 existing data centers and 58 upcoming developments. Delivered in Excel format, the product offers facility-level intelligence on installed capacity, future expansion, white-floor space, rack capacity, investment, infrastructure, project status, and colocation pricing.

The database supports strategic assessment of the Germany data center market, including current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026 to 2031. It also presents retail colocation pricing for quarter racks, half-rack cabinets, and full-rack cabinets, including 42U, 45U, and 47U configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing per kW is included to facilitate market benchmarking and commercial analysis.

Germany Data Center Market Coverage

The portfolio analysis covers major data center locations across Germany, including Alsbach-Hahnlein, Augsburg, Berlin, Bochum, Boblingen, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, the Rhein-Ruhr region, Saarland, and Stuttgart.

Key Germany Data Center Market Highlights



Germany's installed data center capacity is estimated at approximately 1.4-1.5 GW and is expected to reach 4.3 GW, supported by a substantial development pipeline.

NTT DATA, Digital Realty, and Equinix represent a significant share of the country's existing data center infrastructure.

The competitive landscape includes global operators alongside established regional providers such as Telehouse, Noris Network, nLighten, Penta Infra, and FirstColo.

Frankfurt remains Germany's leading data center location, accounting for more than 60% of the country's total rack capacity. Planned data center developments are expected to double existing rack capacity, demonstrating strong demand and sustained investment across the market.

Existing Data Center Analysis: 194 Facilities

Each existing facility profile provides detailed operational, location, capacity, and infrastructure information to support portfolio benchmarking, site evaluation, competitor analysis, and market-entry planning.



Market snapshot

Region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including campus and facility identifiers such as Frankfurt I or STU1

Core-and-shell area and white-floor area

Core-and-shell power capacity and IT load capacity

Rack capacity

Year operations commenced

Design standards from Tier I to Tier IV Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Analysis: 58 Facilities

The upcoming data center section tracks announced, planned, under-construction, and newly opened projects. It provides insight into Germany's future supply pipeline, anticipated capacity additions, investment allocation, and expected commissioning schedules.



Investment snapshot

Region, country, and city

Investor name

White-floor area

Power capacity and IT load capacity

Total investment in USD millions

Electrical infrastructure investment in USD millions

Mechanical infrastructure investment in USD millions

General construction services investment in USD millions

Announcement year

Project status, including opened, under construction, announced, and planned Actual or expected year of opening

Colocation Capacity and Pricing Intelligence

The Germany colocation data center database includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, current and planned IT load capacity, and rack-level pricing intelligence. Retail pricing coverage includes quarter-rack, half-rack, and full-rack cabinet configurations, while wholesale pricing is presented on a per-kW basis. These data points enable comparisons between operators, facilities, and metropolitan markets.

Target Audience



Data center real estate investment trusts and institutional investors

Data center construction contractors and engineering companies

Electrical, mechanical, cooling, and network infrastructure providers

New market entrants and colocation operators

Consulting, advisory, and market intelligence firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

The Germany data center market portfolio database is designed to support investment planning, competitive benchmarking, capacity forecasting, site selection, commercial due diligence, and infrastructure procurement. Its structured Excel format enables users to evaluate individual facilities, compare operators, identify development opportunities, and assess Germany's expanding colocation and data center investment landscape through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3U Telecom

Aixit

Artfiles

AtlasEdge

Bluestar Datacenter

Carrier Colo

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Comtrance

Contabo

CyrusOne

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Partners (DCP)

dataR

Digital Realty

DOKOM 21

EdgeConneX

EMC HostCo

envia TEL

Equinix

EVF Data Center

FirstColo

Global Switch

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Green Mountain & KMW

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

ITENOS

LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

MK NETZDIENSTE

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NET-BUILD

NewTelco

nLighten

Noris Network

NorthC

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

PlusServer

Portus Data Centers

PYUR (HL KOMM)

ratiokontakt

SDC Capital Partners

SpeedBone

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Telehouse

Telemaxx

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Trusted-Colo

TWLKOM

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

WIIT AG Yondr

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900