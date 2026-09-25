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Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report Forecasts Strong Growth As Existing And Upcoming Facilities Fuel Capacity Expansion And Investment Opportunities


2026-09-25 04:16:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's data center market is expanding rapidly, led by Frankfurt, creating opportunities for operators, developers and infrastructure providers.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis: Excel Database Covering 252 Existing and Upcoming Facilities

This comprehensive Germany data center market portfolio database provides detailed analysis of 252 colocation facilities, comprising 194 existing data centers and 58 upcoming developments. Delivered in Excel format, the product offers facility-level intelligence on installed capacity, future expansion, white-floor space, rack capacity, investment, infrastructure, project status, and colocation pricing.

The database supports strategic assessment of the Germany data center market, including current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026 to 2031. It also presents retail colocation pricing for quarter racks, half-rack cabinets, and full-rack cabinets, including 42U, 45U, and 47U configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing per kW is included to facilitate market benchmarking and commercial analysis.

Germany Data Center Market Coverage

The portfolio analysis covers major data center locations across Germany, including Alsbach-Hahnlein, Augsburg, Berlin, Bochum, Boblingen, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, the Rhein-Ruhr region, Saarland, and Stuttgart.

Key Germany Data Center Market Highlights

  • Germany's installed data center capacity is estimated at approximately 1.4-1.5 GW and is expected to reach 4.3 GW, supported by a substantial development pipeline.
  • NTT DATA, Digital Realty, and Equinix represent a significant share of the country's existing data center infrastructure.
  • The competitive landscape includes global operators alongside established regional providers such as Telehouse, Noris Network, nLighten, Penta Infra, and FirstColo.
  • Frankfurt remains Germany's leading data center location, accounting for more than 60% of the country's total rack capacity.
  • Planned data center developments are expected to double existing rack capacity, demonstrating strong demand and sustained investment across the market.

Existing Data Center Analysis: 194 Facilities

Each existing facility profile provides detailed operational, location, capacity, and infrastructure information to support portfolio benchmarking, site evaluation, competitor analysis, and market-entry planning.

  • Market snapshot
  • Region, country, and city
  • Facility address
  • Operator or owner name
  • Data center name, including campus and facility identifiers such as Frankfurt I or STU1
  • Core-and-shell area and white-floor area
  • Core-and-shell power capacity and IT load capacity
  • Rack capacity
  • Year operations commenced
  • Design standards from Tier I to Tier IV
  • Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Analysis: 58 Facilities

The upcoming data center section tracks announced, planned, under-construction, and newly opened projects. It provides insight into Germany's future supply pipeline, anticipated capacity additions, investment allocation, and expected commissioning schedules.

  • Investment snapshot
  • Region, country, and city
  • Investor name
  • White-floor area
  • Power capacity and IT load capacity
  • Total investment in USD millions
  • Electrical infrastructure investment in USD millions
  • Mechanical infrastructure investment in USD millions
  • General construction services investment in USD millions
  • Announcement year
  • Project status, including opened, under construction, announced, and planned
  • Actual or expected year of opening

Colocation Capacity and Pricing Intelligence

The Germany colocation data center database includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, current and planned IT load capacity, and rack-level pricing intelligence. Retail pricing coverage includes quarter-rack, half-rack, and full-rack cabinet configurations, while wholesale pricing is presented on a per-kW basis. These data points enable comparisons between operators, facilities, and metropolitan markets.

Target Audience

  • Data center real estate investment trusts and institutional investors
  • Data center construction contractors and engineering companies
  • Electrical, mechanical, cooling, and network infrastructure providers
  • New market entrants and colocation operators
  • Consulting, advisory, and market intelligence firms
  • Corporate organizations and government agencies

The Germany data center market portfolio database is designed to support investment planning, competitive benchmarking, capacity forecasting, site selection, commercial due diligence, and infrastructure procurement. Its structured Excel format enables users to evaluate individual facilities, compare operators, identify development opportunities, and assess Germany's expanding colocation and data center investment landscape through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • 3U Telecom
  • Aixit
  • Artfiles
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bluestar Datacenter
  • Carrier Colo
  • Centron
  • China Mobile International (CMI)
  • CloudHQ
  • Cogent Communications
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • Comarch
  • Comtrance
  • Contabo
  • CyrusOne
  • DARZ
  • Data Castle
  • Data Center Partners (DCP)
  • dataR
  • Digital Realty
  • DOKOM 21
  • EdgeConneX
  • EMC HostCo
  • envia TEL
  • Equinix
  • EVF Data Center
  • FirstColo
  • Global Switch
  • Goodman
  • GRASS-MERKUR
  • Green Mountain & KMW
  • GTT Communications
  • Hetzner Online
  • IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
  • Iron Mountain
  • ISPpro Internet
  • ITENOS
  • LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
  • Lidl (Schwarz Group)
  • Lumen Technologies
  • Maincubes
  • Mainova WebHouse
  • MK NETZDIENSTE
  • myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers
  • NET-BUILD
  • NewTelco
  • nLighten
  • Noris Network
  • NorthC
  • NTT DATA
  • Penta Infra
  • Pfalzkom
  • PGIM Real Estate
  • Planet IC
  • PlusServer
  • Portus Data Centers
  • PYUR (HL KOMM)
  • ratiokontakt
  • SDC Capital Partners
  • SpeedBone
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • STACKIT
  • Telehouse
  • Telemaxx
  • TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
  • Trusted-Colo
  • TWLKOM
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • VIRTUS Data Centres
  • WIIT AG
  • Yondr

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
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