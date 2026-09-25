Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report Forecasts Strong Growth As Existing And Upcoming Facilities Fuel Capacity Expansion And Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis: Excel Database Covering 252 Existing and Upcoming Facilities
This comprehensive Germany data center market portfolio database provides detailed analysis of 252 colocation facilities, comprising 194 existing data centers and 58 upcoming developments. Delivered in Excel format, the product offers facility-level intelligence on installed capacity, future expansion, white-floor space, rack capacity, investment, infrastructure, project status, and colocation pricing.
The database supports strategic assessment of the Germany data center market, including current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026 to 2031. It also presents retail colocation pricing for quarter racks, half-rack cabinets, and full-rack cabinets, including 42U, 45U, and 47U configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing per kW is included to facilitate market benchmarking and commercial analysis.
Germany Data Center Market Coverage
The portfolio analysis covers major data center locations across Germany, including Alsbach-Hahnlein, Augsburg, Berlin, Bochum, Boblingen, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, the Rhein-Ruhr region, Saarland, and Stuttgart.
Key Germany Data Center Market Highlights
- Germany's installed data center capacity is estimated at approximately 1.4-1.5 GW and is expected to reach 4.3 GW, supported by a substantial development pipeline. NTT DATA, Digital Realty, and Equinix represent a significant share of the country's existing data center infrastructure. The competitive landscape includes global operators alongside established regional providers such as Telehouse, Noris Network, nLighten, Penta Infra, and FirstColo. Frankfurt remains Germany's leading data center location, accounting for more than 60% of the country's total rack capacity. Planned data center developments are expected to double existing rack capacity, demonstrating strong demand and sustained investment across the market.
Existing Data Center Analysis: 194 Facilities
Each existing facility profile provides detailed operational, location, capacity, and infrastructure information to support portfolio benchmarking, site evaluation, competitor analysis, and market-entry planning.
- Market snapshot Region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including campus and facility identifiers such as Frankfurt I or STU1 Core-and-shell area and white-floor area Core-and-shell power capacity and IT load capacity Rack capacity Year operations commenced Design standards from Tier I to Tier IV Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Analysis: 58 Facilities
The upcoming data center section tracks announced, planned, under-construction, and newly opened projects. It provides insight into Germany's future supply pipeline, anticipated capacity additions, investment allocation, and expected commissioning schedules.
- Investment snapshot Region, country, and city Investor name White-floor area Power capacity and IT load capacity Total investment in USD millions Electrical infrastructure investment in USD millions Mechanical infrastructure investment in USD millions General construction services investment in USD millions Announcement year Project status, including opened, under construction, announced, and planned Actual or expected year of opening
Colocation Capacity and Pricing Intelligence
The Germany colocation data center database includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, current and planned IT load capacity, and rack-level pricing intelligence. Retail pricing coverage includes quarter-rack, half-rack, and full-rack cabinet configurations, while wholesale pricing is presented on a per-kW basis. These data points enable comparisons between operators, facilities, and metropolitan markets.
Target Audience
- Data center real estate investment trusts and institutional investors Data center construction contractors and engineering companies Electrical, mechanical, cooling, and network infrastructure providers New market entrants and colocation operators Consulting, advisory, and market intelligence firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
The Germany data center market portfolio database is designed to support investment planning, competitive benchmarking, capacity forecasting, site selection, commercial due diligence, and infrastructure procurement. Its structured Excel format enables users to evaluate individual facilities, compare operators, identify development opportunities, and assess Germany's expanding colocation and data center investment landscape through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3U Telecom Aixit Artfiles AtlasEdge Bluestar Datacenter Carrier Colo Centron China Mobile International (CMI) CloudHQ Cogent Communications Colt Data Centre Services Comarch Comtrance Contabo CyrusOne DARZ Data Castle Data Center Partners (DCP) dataR Digital Realty DOKOM 21 EdgeConneX EMC HostCo envia TEL Equinix EVF Data Center FirstColo Global Switch Goodman GRASS-MERKUR Green Mountain & KMW GTT Communications Hetzner Online IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg) Iron Mountain ISPpro Internet ITENOS LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON) Lidl (Schwarz Group) Lumen Technologies Maincubes Mainova WebHouse MK NETZDIENSTE myLoc managed IT (WIIT) NDC-GARBE Data Centers NET-BUILD NewTelco nLighten Noris Network NorthC NTT DATA Penta Infra Pfalzkom PGIM Real Estate Planet IC PlusServer Portus Data Centers PYUR (HL KOMM) ratiokontakt SDC Capital Partners SpeedBone STACK Infrastructure STACKIT Telehouse Telemaxx TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet Trusted-Colo TWLKOM Vantage Data Centers VIRTUS Data Centres WIIT AG Yondr
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