Industrial Heating Equipment Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2034, Fueled By Electrification, Energy Efficiency And Smart Manufacturing Investments, 20262034
Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market to Expand at 5.3% CAGR Through 2033
The global industrial heating equipment market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. Rising industrial production, expanding food processing and chemical manufacturing operations, and increased investment in energy-efficient process heating systems are expected to support market growth.
Industrialization and Energy Efficiency Drive Market Growth
Demand for reliable industrial heating equipment continues to increase across the food processing, chemical, refinery, pulp and paper, and primary metal industries. Manufacturers are replacing aging infrastructure with advanced boilers, furnaces, industrial heat pumps, water heaters, burners, and hybrid heating systems that can reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and operating expenses.
Industrial decarbonization initiatives are accelerating the transition from conventional fossil fuel-based systems to electric boilers, low-emission boilers, industrial heat pumps, waste heat recovery systems, and hybrid technologies. Companies are also investing in automated controls, digital monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities to improve thermal efficiency, system reliability, safety, and plant productivity.
High Capital and Maintenance Costs Remain Key Challenges
High installation costs, integration expenses, and ongoing maintenance requirements may restrict industrial heating equipment market growth. Equipment often requires skilled operators, regular inspections, safety compliance, and careful fuel management. Volatile energy prices and increasingly strict emissions regulations may create additional financial and operational pressure, particularly for small and medium-sized industrial facilities.
Industrial Heating Equipment Market Trends
Major market trends include the adoption of industrial heat pumps, electric boilers, low-NOx burners, waste heat recovery technology, smart control systems, and customized hybrid heating solutions. Equipment manufacturers are prioritizing high-efficiency designs, fuel flexibility, lower lifecycle costs, and digital service capabilities. These developments are helping industrial users reduce energy consumption while supporting corporate sustainability and regulatory compliance objectives.
Technology and Application Analysis
By technology, the market is segmented into heat pumps, boilers, furnaces, water heaters, and other systems. Boilers hold a significant market share because of their extensive use in steam generation, sterilization, process heating, and industrial hot water applications. Furnaces continue to experience strong demand from primary metal, refinery, and chemical processing operations requiring high-temperature heat.
Industrial heat pumps are expected to record the fastest growth as businesses pursue energy-efficient and low-emission heating alternatives. Water heaters remain important in food processing, cleaning, sanitation, and facility-level hot water operations. The other technology category includes burners, specialized heaters, and hybrid industrial heating systems.
By application, the industrial heating equipment market covers food processing, pulp and paper, chemicals, refineries, primary metals, and other industries. Chemical manufacturing represents a significant share due to sustained demand for process heating, reaction temperature control, and material treatment. Food processing is forecast to deliver strong growth, supported by demand for cooking, drying, washing, sterilization, and packaging operations.
Refineries and primary metal facilities continue to require durable high-temperature heating equipment, while the pulp and paper industry generates steady demand for steam production, drying, and process heat. The report also analyzes online, dealer, and retail distribution channels.
Regional Industrial Heating Equipment Market Outlook
North America remains a major industrial heating equipment market, supported by advanced manufacturing infrastructure, energy-efficiency requirements, and demand from the food, chemical, refinery, and metal industries. Europe is expected to record steady growth as companies replace aging equipment and invest in industrial heat pumps, low-emission boilers, electrification, and decarbonization programs.
Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the fastest regional growth through 2033. Rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, rising energy demand, and investment in chemicals, food processing, pulp and paper, and metal production are creating opportunities across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also experiencing gradual expansion through refinery development, infrastructure investment, and broader industrial growth. The regional analysis covers North America, the United Kingdom and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level market estimates provided where applicable.
Competitive Landscape
Competition is centered on energy efficiency, emissions performance, product reliability, automation, customization, fuel flexibility, after-sales service, and total lifecycle cost. Leading manufacturers are investing in advanced boilers, industrial heat pumps, smart controls, waste heat recovery systems, burners, furnaces, and water heating technologies to strengthen their market positions.
Key companies profiled include Johnson Controls, Trane Technologies, Carrier, Siemens Energy, Daikin Industries, Bosch Industriekessel, Cleaver-Brooks, Thermax, Viessmann, Fulton, Hurst Boiler & Welding, Lochinvar, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Energy Kinetics, Parker Boiler, Precision Boilers, Ferroli, Mestek, Remeha, and Heatex Boilers.
Industry Developments
Industrial users are increasing investment in electrification, low-carbon boilers, heat pump installations, and waste heat recovery projects. Manufacturers are expanding digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, and application-specific engineering services to help customers improve efficiency, minimize downtime, and meet emissions standards. Continued emphasis on industrial decarbonization and energy cost reduction is expected to create long-term opportunities for equipment suppliers and technology providers.
Historical and Forecast Coverage
The market study analyzes industry performance from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and 2025 to 2033 as the forecast period. It provides quantitative market estimates by technology, application, distribution channel, and geography, along with analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, strategic developments, and industry dynamics.
Research Methodology
The study combines secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates incorporate company revenues, research and development spending, government expenditure, end-user demand, consumption volume, pricing, geographic revenue, and relevant microeconomic and macroeconomic factors.
Forecasts were developed using qualitative and quantitative analysis, data triangulation, and top-down and bottom-up validation. The report examines competitive forces, technological developments, regional opportunities, high-growth segments, investment priorities, and the strategies used by leading industrial heating equipment companies to expand their global market presence.
Report Scope
- Technology: heat pumps, boilers, furnaces, water heaters, and other heating systems Application: food processing, pulp and paper, chemicals, refineries, primary metals, and other industries Channel: online, dealer, and retail Regions: North America, the United Kingdom and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Market period: 2023 to 2033, with forecasts from 2025 to 2033
The report identifies the principal factors influencing industrial heating equipment market growth, the fastest-growing technologies and applications, major regional investment opportunities, emerging market dynamics, competitive strategies, and market projections through 2033.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Purpose of the Report
1.1.2. Target Audience
1.1.3. Key Offerings
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review
1.3.4. Assumptions
1.3.5. Approach Adopted
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market
2.2. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, By Technology, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.3. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.4. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, By Channel, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.5. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.6. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025
3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis
3.1. Market Positioning of Key Industrial Heating Equipment Market Vendors
3.2. Strategies Adopted by Industrial Heating Equipment Market Vendors
4. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Market Drivers
4.3.2. Market Restraints
4.3.3. Key Challenges
4.3.4. Key Opportunities
4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.5. Porter's Five Force Model
4.5.1. Supplier Power
4.5.2. Buyer Power
4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes
4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.6. PESTEL Analysis
4.6.1. Political Landscape
4.6.2. Economic Landscape
4.6.3. Social Landscape
4.6.4. Technology Landscape
4.6.5. Environmental Landscape
4.6.6. Legal Landscape
5. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Heat pump
5.3.2. Boiler
5.3.3. Furnace
5.3.4. Water heater
5.3.5. Others
6. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. Food processing
6.3.2. Pulp & paper
6.3.3. Chemical
6.3.4. Refinery
6.3.5. Primary metal
7. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.3.1. Online
7.3.2. Dealer
7.3.3. Retail
8. North America Industrial Heating Equipment Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.4. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1. North America
8.5.1.1. U.S.
8.5.1.1.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.1.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.1.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.2. Canada
8.5.1.2.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.2.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.2.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.3. Rest of North America
8.5.1.3.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.3.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.5.1.3.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9. UK and European Union Industrial Heating Equipment Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.4. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1. UK and European Union
9.5.1.1. UK
9.5.1.1.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.1.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.1.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.2. Germany
9.5.1.2.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.2.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.2.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.3. Spain
9.5.1.3.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.3.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.3.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.4. Italy
9.5.1.4.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.4.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.4.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.5. France
9.5.1.5.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.5.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.5.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.6. Rest of Europe
9.5.1.6.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.6.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.5.1.6.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10. Asia Pacific Industrial Heating Equipment Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.4. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.1. China
10.5.1.1.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.1.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.1.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.2. Japan
10.5.1.2.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.2.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.2.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.3. India
10.5.1.3.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.3.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.3.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.4. Australia
10.5.1.4.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.4.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.4.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.5. South Korea
10.5.1.5.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.5.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.5.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5.1.6.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.6.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.5.1.6.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11. Latin America Industrial Heating Equipment Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.4. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1. Latin America
11.5.1.1. Brazil
11.5.1.1.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.1.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.1.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.2. Mexico
11.5.1.2.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.2.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.2.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1.3.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.3.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5.1.3.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12. Middle East and Africa Industrial Heating Equipment Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.4. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1. Middle East and Africa
12.5.1.1. GCC
12.5.1.1.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.1.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.1.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.2. Africa
12.5.1.2.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.2.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.2.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa
12.5.1.3.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.3.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5.1.3.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market: By Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13. Company Profile
13.1. Atlas Copco
(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)
13.2. ANDRITZ
13.3. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
13.4. Carrier
13.5. Chromalox
13.6. Clayton Industries
13.7. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
13.8. Dalrada Climate Technology
13.9. Emerson Electric
13.10. Everllence
13.11. Fulton
13.12. GEA Group
13.13. Groupe Atlantic
13.14. Hurst Boiler & Welding
13.15. IHI Corporation
13.16. Johnson Controls
13.17. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
13.18. Miura America
13.19. Robert Bosch
13.20. Siemens Energy
13.21. Swegon Group
13.22. Tenova
13.23. Thermax
13.24. Trane Technologies International
13.25. Other Notable Players
Companies Featured
- Atlas Copco ANDRITZ Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Carrier Chromalox Clayton Industries DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Dalrada Climate Technology Emerson Electric Everllence Fulton GEA Group Groupe Atlantic Hurst Boiler & Welding IHI Corporation Johnson Controls MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Miura America Robert Bosch Siemens Energy Swegon Group Tenova Thermax Trane Technologies International
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