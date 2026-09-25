Electric Fireplace Market Poised For Growth Through 2034 As Energy-Efficient Heating, Smart Features And Modern Home Design Fuel Demand Across Key Regions
Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Fireplace Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electric Fireplace Market Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR Through 2033
The global electric fireplace market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, increased home renovation activity, urbanization, and consumer interest in modern interior design. The market analysis covers the period from 2023 to 2033, with 2024 serving as the base year.
Electric fireplaces are gaining momentum across residential and commercial spaces because of their low maintenance requirements, installation flexibility, safety features, realistic flame effects, and compatibility with smart home technologies. Apartment living and limited-space housing are also increasing demand for compact, space-saving fireplace products.
Energy-Efficient Heating and Home Improvement Drive Market Growth
Consumers are increasingly selecting electric fireplaces as alternatives to conventional fireplace systems. Growing expenditure on home improvement, expanding residential construction, and demand for customizable heating products are creating new opportunities for manufacturers and retailers. Smart controls, remote operation, adjustable heat output, and advanced LED flame technologies are further strengthening product adoption.
Wall-mounted electric fireplaces account for a significant market share due to their contemporary appearance and space-efficient design. Built-in models are experiencing increased demand in premium residential developments, hotels, restaurants, offices, and renovation projects requiring seamless architectural integration. Freestanding models remain attractive for their portability, while fireplace inserts support the modernization of existing fireplace spaces. Compact products also continue to appeal to consumers seeking decorative heating options.
By installation type, plug-in electric fireplaces lead the market because of their affordability, convenience, and suitability for residential use. Direct-wired models are expected to record steady growth in new construction and high-end renovation projects where permanent, customized installation is preferred.
North America Leads as Asia-Pacific Presents Strong Growth Potential
North America maintains a leading position in the electric fireplace market, supported by high home improvement spending, seasonal heating requirements, established retail networks, and strong demand for decorative home heating products. Europe continues to generate steady demand as energy-efficiency initiatives, urban housing development, and interest in sustainable heating technologies influence purchasing decisions.
Asia-Pacific is expected to offer significant expansion opportunities through 2033. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, residential construction, and growing interest in premium home decor are encouraging electric fireplace adoption across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa also present developing opportunities as modern residential and hospitality projects expand.
Competitive Landscape
Electric fireplace manufacturers are investing in realistic flame technology, energy efficiency, smart connectivity, improved heating performance, compact formats, and enhanced safety features. Competitive strategies include new product launches, direct-to-consumer sales, e-commerce expansion, retail partnerships, and customizable product development.
Prominent companies operating in the global electric fireplace market include Dimplex North America, Napoleon Fireplaces, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin Star Home, GHP Group Inc., Amantii Electric Fireplaces, Touchstone Home Products, Empire Comfort Systems, Modern Flames, European Home, Duraflame, Real Flame, R.W. Flame, SimpliFire, and GlenDimplex.
Electric Fireplace Market Segmentation
- Product type: Wall-mounted, freestanding, built-in, and corner electric fireplaces Installation type: Plug-in and direct-wired electric fireplaces Heating capacity: Up to 1.5 kW, 1.5 kW to 2.5 kW, and above 2.5 kW Style: Traditional and modern Application: Residential and commercial Distribution channel: Online platforms, company websites, social commerce, specialty stores, home improvement retailers, furniture showrooms, and mass merchandisers
Residential applications include single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, vacation properties, and second homes. Commercial demand spans offices, co-working spaces, restaurants, cafes, hotels, retail showrooms, healthcare facilities, and senior living communities.
Regional Coverage
The report provides market estimates in US$ million for North America, the United Kingdom and European Union, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and Gulf Cooperation Council markets.
Research Scope and Methodology
The study combines secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates incorporate manufacturer research and development expenditure, government spending, company revenue, end-user volume, consumption value, pricing, geographic revenue, and macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Top-down and bottom-up validation, data triangulation, and qualitative and quantitative analysis support the market projections.
The report evaluates competitive intelligence, market trends, segment performance, emerging technologies, investment opportunities, Porter's Five Forces, strategic initiatives, and regional growth dynamics. It also identifies leading market segments, high-growth geographies, emerging demand patterns, and the strategies used by major electric fireplace companies to strengthen their global market presence.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Purpose of the Report
1.1.2. Target Audience
1.1.3. Key Offerings
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review
1.3.4. Assumptions
1.3.5. Approach Adopted
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Electric Fireplace Market
2.2. Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Product Type, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.3. Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Installation Type, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.4. Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Heating Capacity, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.5. Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Style, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.6. Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.7. Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Distribution Channel, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.8. Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.9. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025
3. Electric Fireplace Market: Competitive Analysis
3.1. Market Positioning of Key Electric Fireplace Market Vendors
3.2. Strategies Adopted by Electric Fireplace Market Vendors
4. Electric Fireplace Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Electric Fireplace Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Market Drivers
4.3.2. Market Restraints
4.3.3. Key Challenges
4.3.4. Key Opportunities
4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.5. Porter's Five Force Model
4.5.1. Supplier Power
4.5.2. Buyer Power
4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes
4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.6. PESTEL Analysis
4.6.1. Political Landscape
4.6.2. Economic Landscape
4.6.3. Social Landscape
4.6.4. Technology Landscape
4.6.5. Environmental Landscape
4.6.6. Legal Landscape
5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Wall-mounted electric fireplaces
5.3.2. Freestanding electric fireplaces
5.3.3. Built-in electric fireplaces
5.3.4. Corner electric fireplaces
6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. Plug-in electric fireplaces
6.3.2. Direct-wired electric fireplaces
7. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.3.1. Up to 1.5 kW
7.3.2. 1.5 kW to 2.5 kW
7.3.3. Above 2.5 kW
8. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.3.1. Traditional
8.3.2. Modern
9. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.3.1. Residential
9.3.1.1. Single-family homes
9.3.1.2. Apartments & condominiums
9.3.1.3. Vacation & second homes
9.3.2. Commercial
9.3.2.1. Offices & co-working spaces
9.3.2.2. Restaurants & cafes
9.3.2.3. Hotels & hospitality
9.3.2.4. Retail spaces & showrooms
9.3.2.5. Healthcare & senior living facilities
10. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.3.1. Online
10.3.1.1. E-commerce platforms (Amazon, Wayfair, Alibaba)
10.3.1.2. Company direct websites (D2C)
10.3.1.3. Social commerce & influencer-driven sales
10.3.2. Offline
10.3.2.1. Specialty hearth & fireplace stores
10.3.2.2. Home improvement & hardware stores
10.3.2.3. Furniture & home decor showrooms
10.3.2.4. Mass merchandisers & wholesale clubs
11. North America Electric Fireplace Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.7. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8. Electric Fireplace Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1. North America
11.8.1.1. U.S.
11.8.1.1.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.1.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.1.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.1.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.1.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.1.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.2. Canada
11.8.1.2.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.2.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.2.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.2.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.2.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.2.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.3. Rest of North America
11.8.1.3.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.3.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.3.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.3.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.3.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.8.1.3.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12. UK and European Union Electric Fireplace Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.7. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8. Electric Fireplace Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1. UK and European Union
12.8.1.1. UK
12.8.1.1.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.1.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.1.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.1.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.1.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.1.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.2. Germany
12.8.1.2.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.2.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.2.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.2.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.2.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.2.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.3. Spain
12.8.1.3.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.3.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.3.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.3.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.3.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.3.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.4. Italy
12.8.1.4.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.4.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.4.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.4.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.4.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.4.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.5. France
12.8.1.5.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.5.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.5.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.5.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.5.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.5.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.6. Rest of Europe
12.8.1.6.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.6.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.6.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.6.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.6.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.8.1.6.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13. Asia Pacific Electric Fireplace Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.7. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8. Electric Fireplace Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1. Asia Pacific
13.8.1.1. China
13.8.1.1.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.1.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.1.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.1.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.1.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.1.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.2. Japan
13.8.1.2.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.2.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.2.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.2.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.2.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.2.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.3. India
13.8.1.3.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.3.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.3.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.3.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.3.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.3.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.4. Australia
13.8.1.4.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.4.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.4.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.4.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.4.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.4.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.5. South Korea
13.8.1.5.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.5.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.5.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.5.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.5.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.5.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
13.8.1.6.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.6.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.6.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.6.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.6.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.8.1.6.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14. Latin America Electric Fireplace Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.7. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8. Electric Fireplace Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1. Latin America
14.8.1.1. Brazil
14.8.1.1.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.1.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.1.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.1.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.1.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.1.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.2. Mexico
14.8.1.2.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.2.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.2.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.2.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.2.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.2.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.3. Rest of Latin America
14.8.1.3.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.3.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.3.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.3.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.3.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
14.8.1.3.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15. Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplace Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.7. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8. Electric Fireplace Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1. Middle East and Africa
15.8.1.1. GCC
15.8.1.1.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.1.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.1.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.1.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.1.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.1.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.2. Africa
15.8.1.2.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.2.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.2.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.2.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.2.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.2.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa
15.8.1.3.1. Electric Fireplace Market: By Product Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.3.2. Electric Fireplace Market: By Installation Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.3.3. Electric Fireplace Market: By Heating Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.3.4. Electric Fireplace Market: By Style, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.3.5. Electric Fireplace Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
15.8.1.3.6. Electric Fireplace Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
16. Company Profile
16.1. Dimplex North America
(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)
16.2. Napoleon Fireplaces
16.3. GHP Group Inc.
16.4. Empire Comfort Systems
16.5. Amantii Electric Fireplaces
16.6. BFM Europe Ltd
16.7. Modern Flames
16.8. Faber
16.9. Evonic Fires
16.10. Flamerite Fires
16.11. Kozy Heat
16.12. Touchstone Home Products, Inc.
16.13. Real Flame
16.14. OER Fireplaces & Stoves
16.15. MagikFlame
16.16. FLARE Fireplaces
16.17. Regency Fireplace Products
16.18. Dru Fires
16.19. Other Notable Players
Companies Featured
- Dimplex North America Napoleon Fireplaces GHP Group Inc. Empire Comfort Systems Amantii Electric Fireplaces BFM Europe Ltd Modern Flames Faber Evonic Fires Flamerite Fires Kozy Heat Touchstone Home Products, Inc. Real Flame OER Fireplaces & Stoves MagikFlame FLARE Fireplaces Regency Fireplace Products Dru Fires
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