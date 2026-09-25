Europe Industrial Heating Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $1.54B (2025) To $2.19B By 2035, Profiling Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch, Siemens & Alfa Laval

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Industrial Heating Systems Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe industrial heating systems market is projected to reach $2.19 billion by 2035 from $1.54 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The European industrial heating systems market is predominantly replacement-driven, with a significant installed base of boilers, steam systems, and thermal-oil heaters in energy-intensive sectors. Growth is becoming more closely linked to decarbonization and the volatility of energy costs, which is driving improvements in waste-heat recovery, electrified process heat (where possible), and more efficient equipment. The evaluation of electric technologies and industrial heat pumps for low-to-mid temperature process heat is accelerating due to policy momentum, especially EU competitiveness and decarbonization programs.

Market Introduction

The equipment and solutions that produce, transfer, and regulate heat for industrial processes as well as, in certain locations, space and utility heating are included in the European market for industrial heating systems. Steam and hot-water boilers, direct-fired and indirect-fired heaters, thermal-oil systems, furnaces and ovens, infrared and electric resistance heaters, induction heating for metal processing, and an increasing number of electrified options like industrial heat pumps and power-to-heat technologies are examples of core system types. Chemicals, food and beverage, pulp and paper, metals, cement, glass, pharmaceuticals, and automotive supply chains are among the industries that use these systems, which can handle continuous or batch thermal loads.

Demand in Europe is shaped by three structural realities. First, the region has a substantial installed base with long asset lives, so upgrades are often executed as staged retrofits that must protect uptime and product quality. Second, energy prices and supply risk have sharpened focus on efficiency, heat integration, and operating cost reduction, strengthening the case for repairable, serviceable designs and optimized controls. Third, decarbonisation policy and carbon-cost exposure are shifting technology choices toward electrification where temperature ranges allow, alongside waste-heat recovery and reuse within plants or via district heating integration. Industrial heat pumps are increasingly positioned for low-to-mid temperature process heat and waste-heat vaporisation, supported by EU-wide policy attention to industrial competitiveness and clean heat deployment.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application



Food Processing

Pulp and Paper

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Textiles Others

Segmentation 2: by Product Type



Heat Pumps

Boilers

Furnaces Others

Segmentation 3: by Fuel Type



Fossil Fuel Electric

Segmentation 4: by Region

Europe: Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

Europe Industrial Heating Systems Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Trends



Shift toward electrification of industrial heating systems

Rapid adoption of energy-efficient heat pumps and electric boilers

Growing integration of renewable energy sources (solar thermal, green hydrogen)

Increased deployment of smart temperature control & Industry 4.0-enabled systems

Demand for low-emission and carbon-neutral heating solutions

Rising implementation of waste heat recovery systems

Retrofit and modernization of legacy heating infrastructure Movement toward modular and compact heating solutions

Market Drivers



Stringent EU decarbonization targets (Fit for 55, Net Zero 2050)

Rising industrial energy efficiency regulations

High natural gas price volatility accelerating electrification

Expansion of manufacturing sectors (chemicals, food processing, metals)

Government incentives supporting green industrial transitions

Increased focus on process optimization and cost reduction

Growth in demand for sustainable industrial operations Strong investments in advanced manufacturing and smart factories

Market Challenges



High initial capital investment for advanced heating systems

Complex integration with legacy industrial infrastructure

Volatility in electricity pricing in certain European regions

Supply chain disruptions impacting heating components

Skilled workforce shortages for installation & maintenance

Compliance complexities across different EU member states Performance reliability concerns in extreme industrial conditions

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides comprehensive insights into the evolving Europe industrial heating system market, helping organizations align their product strategies with the growing demand for energy-efficient, electrified, and digitally integrated heating solutions. It examines innovations such as AI-driven predictive heating, IoT-enabled process monitoring, modular boilers and furnaces, energy-recovery heat pumps, and advanced control platforms for plant automation. These technologies are transforming industrial heating by improving energy optimization, ensuring precise process temperature control, and enabling predictive maintenance and remote monitoring. By highlighting modular, scalable, and interoperable heating systems across chemical, oil and gas, metals, pulp and paper, and food processing industries, the report supports R&D planning, platform development, and long-term product innovation roadmaps for manufacturers, system integrators, and energy service providers.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe industrial heating system market offers significant growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers, automation providers, energy service companies, and industrial utilities. Key strategies driving this market include large-scale retrofit programs, modernization of legacy heating infrastructure, adoption of electrified and smart heating systems, and expansion into high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Companies are increasingly investing in IoT connectivity, predictive maintenance analytics, cloud-enabled control platforms, and integration with plant energy management systems to enhance system efficiency, reliability, and process consistency. Rising regulatory emphasis on industrial energy efficiency, decarbonization mandates, and sustainability initiatives are accelerating market adoption, enabling organizations to develop targeted marketing campaigns, new service offerings, and energy-management solutions that capture value across multiple industrial sectors.

Competitive Strategy: The report profiles leading players in the industrial heating ecosystem, including equipment manufacturers, industrial automation providers, and energy service companies. The competitive landscape emphasizes product differentiation, technology integration, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging and high-growth regions. This analysis enables stakeholders to identify emerging industrial segments, refine competitive positioning, and pursue growth through innovation, regional expansion, regulatory alignment, and customer-focused solutions. As energy efficiency, process reliability, and smart heating systems become increasingly critical in industrial operations, competition is intensifying around advanced control technologies, digital monitoring, interoperability, and the ability to deliver measurable operational, energy, and sustainability benefits at scale.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the Europe industrial heating system market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names in the market are:



Johnson Controls International plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Alfa Laval AB Siemens AG

Key Attributes:

