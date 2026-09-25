Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Forecasts Growth From $44.67B (2023) To $98.29B By 2031, Profiling The Realreal, Vestiaire Collective, Fashionphile & Rebag

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainability, affordability and Gen Z demand are fueling luxury resale, creating opportunities in AI authentication, brand-run programs, omnichannel retail and social commerce.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market (2026 Edition): Analysis by Product Type (Apparel, Perfume & Cosmetics, Watches, Shoes, Jewellery, and Others), Sales Channel, and by End-User: Market Insights and Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Expands as Sustainability, Digital Resale and Brand Participation Accelerate Growth

The latest Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of industry trends across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. It also examines market developments in 10 key countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, South Korea, and India.

The global second-hand luxury goods market is evolving rapidly as sustainability, digital commerce, changing consumer preferences, and greater participation from established luxury brands reshape the competitive landscape. Demand for pre-owned luxury fashion, handbags, watches, jewelry, footwear, and accessories continues to rise, supported by growing interest in circular consumption and product longevity.

Millennials and Generation Z remain influential consumer groups within the luxury resale market. Their preference for sustainable fashion, distinctive products, and value-conscious purchasing is increasing acceptance of authenticated pre-owned goods. By extending the lifecycle of luxury products, resale supports waste reduction while providing consumers with broader access to premium brands and limited-edition items.

Technology is central to the market's continued expansion. Online luxury resale platforms such as The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, and Poshmark have improved product discovery, transaction efficiency, and global inventory access. Advanced search tools, personalized recommendations, digital payments, and streamlined seller services are strengthening the customer experience across mobile and online channels.

Authentication remains a critical market requirement. Resale businesses are investing in specialist verification processes, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-led risk assessment to identify counterfeit products and reinforce buyer confidence. Platforms that combine reliable authentication with transparent pricing, detailed condition reports, and responsive customer service are well positioned to strengthen consumer trust and retention.

Established luxury brands are also taking a more active role in the second-hand luxury goods market. Companies including Gucci, Burberry, and Stella McCartney have introduced resale initiatives or formed partnerships with specialist platforms. These strategies validate the sector, create potential revenue opportunities, support sustainability commitments, and give brands greater oversight of product lifecycles and customer engagement.

Physical retail continues to complement online growth. High-end consignment stores, curated boutiques, and temporary retail concepts allow customers to inspect products before purchase and receive in-person guidance. This combination of digital convenience and tactile retail is particularly relevant for high-value transactions where condition, provenance, and authenticity influence purchasing decisions.

Economic conditions also contribute to demand. Pre-owned luxury products often offer more accessible pricing than new merchandise, enabling a wider customer base to purchase premium brands. At the same time, selected handbags, watches, jewelry, and collectible items may retain strong resale value, reinforcing consumer interest in luxury goods with enduring market appeal.

Social media and influencer marketing are further increasing the visibility of luxury resale. Fashion creators, stylists, and online communities regularly feature pre-owned products, helping normalize second-hand purchasing and direct audiences to resale platforms. Social commerce also enables businesses to showcase new inventory, communicate product provenance, and engage consumers in real time.

Across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, South Korea, and India, market development will be shaped by local luxury consumption patterns, digital adoption, sustainability priorities, and authentication standards. As technology advances and brand participation increases, the global second-hand luxury goods market is expected to become more sophisticated, transparent, and integrated with the wider luxury retail ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Invest in Authentication and Quality Assurance

2.2 Enhance Online Presence and Omnichannel Capabilities

3. Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market

3.2 Luxury Goods Market Analysis

3.3 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.6.1 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type Overview

3.6.2 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2026-2031)

3.6.3 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.7 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.8 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

3.7.1 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel Overview

3.7.2 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Attractiveness Index, By Sales Channel (2026-2031)

3.7.3 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By End-User

3.8.1 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User Overview

3.8.2 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User (2026-2031)

3.8.3 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Product Type

5.5.1 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type Overview

5.5.2 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.5 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.6 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.7 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

5.6.1 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel Overview

5.6.2 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By End-User

5.7.1 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User Overview

5.7.2 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.3 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.4 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Country

5.8.1 Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Country Overview

5.8.2 United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.2.1 United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

5.8.2.2 United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

5.8.2.3 United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

5.8.3 Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.3.1 Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

5.8.3.2 Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

5.8.3.3 Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

5.8.4 Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.4.1 Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

5.8.4.2 Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

5.8.4.3 Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

6. Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, BY Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Product Type

6.5.1 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type Overview

6.5.2 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.5 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.6 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.7 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

6.6.1 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel Overview

6.6.2 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By End-User

6.7.1 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User Overview

6.7.2 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.3 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.4 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Country

6.8.1 Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, by Country Overview

6.8.2 United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.2.1 United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

6.8.2.2 United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

6.8.2.3 United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

6.8.3 France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.3.1 France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

6.8.3.2 France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

6.8.3.3 France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

6.8.4 Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.4.1 Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

6.8.4.2 Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

6.8.4.3 Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

6.8.5 Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.5.1 Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

6.8.5.2 Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

6.8.5.3 Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

6.8.6 Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.6.1 Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

6.8.6.2 Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

6.8.6.3 Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

7. Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Product Type

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type Overview

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.5 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.6 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.7 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By End-User

7.7.1 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User Overview

7.7.2 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.3 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.4 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Country

7.8.1 Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, by Country Overview

7.8.2 Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.2.1 Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

7.8.2.2 Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

7.8.2.3 Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

7.8.3 China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.3.1 China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

7.8.3.2 China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

7.8.3.3 China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

7.8.4 South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.4.1 South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

7.8.4.2 South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

7.8.4.3 South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

7.8.4 India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.4.1 India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

7.8.4.2 India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

7.8.4.3 India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

7.8.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.5.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type

7.8.5.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel

7.8.5.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User

8. Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Product Type

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type Overview

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.5 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.6 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.7 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

8.6.1 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel Overview

8.6.2 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Segmentation: By End-User

8.7.1 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User Overview

8.7.2 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.3 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.4 Middle East & Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Produt Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market

9.4 Company Profiles

9.4.1 The RealReal, Inc.

9.4.2 Vestiaire Collective

9.4.3 Fashionphile

9.4.4 Rebag

9.4.5 The Luxury Closet

9.4.6 Chrono24

9.4.7 Yoogi's Closet

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures

Figure 1: Luxury Goods Market Analysis, By Value, 2018, 2023, & 2030 (USD Billion)

Figure 2: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 3: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 4: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, 2024 (%)

Figure 5: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type (2025-2031)

Figure 6: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 7: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Apparel, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 8: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 9: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Perfume & Cosmetics, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 10: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 11: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Watches, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 12: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 13: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Shoes, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 14: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 15: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Jewellery, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 16: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 17: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Others, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 18: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel (2025-2031)

Figure 19: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 20: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Offline, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 21: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 22: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Online, 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 23: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User (2025-2031)

Figure 24: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 25: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Gen Z (9-24), 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 26: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 27: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Gen Y (25-40), 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 28: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 29: Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Absolute Opportunity, By Gen X (Above 40), 2021-2031 (USD Billion)

Figure 30: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion)

Figure 31: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, 2024 (%)

Figure 32: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 33: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 34: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 35: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 36: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 37: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 38: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 39: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 40: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 41: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 42: Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 43: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 44: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 45: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 46: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 47: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 48: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 49: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 50: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 51: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 52: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 53: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 54: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 55: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 56: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 57: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 58: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion)

Figure 59: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, 2024 (%)

Figure 60: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 61: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 62: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 63: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 64: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 65: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 66: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 67: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 68: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 69: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 70: Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 71: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 72: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 73: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 74: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 75: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 76: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 77: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 78: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 79: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 80: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 81: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 82: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 83: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 84: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 85: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 86: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 87: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 88: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 89: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 90: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 91: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 92: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 93: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 94: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 95: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 96: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion)

Figure 97: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, 2024 (%)

Figure 98: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 99: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 100: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 101: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 102: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 103: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 104: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 105: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 106: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 107: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 108: Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 109: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 110: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 111: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 112: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 113: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 114: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 115: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 116: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 117: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 118: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 119: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 120: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 121: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 122: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 123: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 124: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 125: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 126: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 127: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 128: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 129: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Figure 130: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2024 (USD Billion)

Figure 131: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 132: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 133: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 134: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion)

Figure 135: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Share, By End-User, 2024 (%)

Figure 136: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Apparel, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 137: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Perfume & Cosmetics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 138: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Watches, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 139: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Shoes, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 140: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Jewellery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 141: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 142: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 143: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 144: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Z (9-24), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 145: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen Y (25-40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 146: Middle East and Africa Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Gen X (Above 40), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billions & CAGR)

Figure 147: Market Share of Prominent Companies of Global Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, 2024 (%)

Figure 148: The RealReal Revenue, 2021-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 149: The RealReal Revenue, By Business Segments, 2023 (%)

Figure 150: The RealReal Revenue, By Business Segments, 2023 (%)

List of Tables

Table A1: Global Impact of Macro Economic Factors, By Region

Table A2: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A3: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A4: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A5: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A6: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A7: United States Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A8: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A9: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A10: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A11: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A12: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A13: Canada Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A14: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A15: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A16: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A17: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A18: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A19: Rest of Americas Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A20: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A21: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A22: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A23: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A24: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A25: United Kingdom Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A26: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A27: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A28: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A29: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A30: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A31: France Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A32: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A33: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A34: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A35: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A36: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A37: Germany Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A38: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A39: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A40: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A41: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A42: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A43: Italy Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A44: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A45: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A46: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A47: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A48: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A49: Rest of Europe Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A50: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A51: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A52: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A53: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A54: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A55: Japan Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A56: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A57: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A58: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A59: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A60: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A61: China Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A62: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A63: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A64: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A65: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A66: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A67: South Korea Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A68: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A69: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A70: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A71: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A72: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A73: India Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A74: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A75: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A76: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A77: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A78: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Billion)

Table A79: Rest of Asia Pacific Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market, By End-User, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Billion)

Table A80: The RealReal Key Company Financials, 2021-2023

Companies Featured



The RealReal, Inc.

Vestiaire Collective

Fashionphile

Rebag

The Luxury Closet

Chrono24 Yoogi's Closet

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