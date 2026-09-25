flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Personnel

flatexDEGIRO sets course for next phase of growth

25.09.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST

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flatexDEGIRO sets course for next phase of growth

Supervisory Board approves extension of the Management Board and updated allocation of responsibilities

Stronger emphasis on market- and customer-facing topics

Dr Benon Janos appointed CEO, Dr Thomas Lindner promoted to CFO Oliver Behrens, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, responsible for B2B business and Treasury Frankfurt am Main, 25 September 2026 – The Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE has approved the extension of the company's Management Board as well as an updated allocation of responsibilities. This creates the organizational foundation for the company's next phase of growth. In connection with these changes, Dr Benon Janos was appointed CEO with immediate effect. He will assume operational leadership of flatexDEGIRO alongside Oliver Behrens. While Benon Janos takes on responsibility for the brokerage and B2C business, Oliver Behrens will mainly focus on flatexDEGIRO's B2B business and its Treasury activities. By expanding the Management Board, flatexDEGIRO is strengthening its operational leadership and enhancing the disciplined execution of its growth agenda. “With Oliver Behrens and Benon Janos, flatexDEGIRO has two highly regarded market experts on its Management Board. Together, they will shape the next phase of growth. Oliver Behrens brings extensive experience in building B2B businesses and treasury, while Benon Janos stands for innovation and growth in the brokerage and retail client business. He combines extensive leadership experience in flatexDEGIRO's B2C business and IT with around 25 years of expertise in the securities industry. As CFO and Deputy CEO, he has played a pivotal role in the strategic and international development of flatexDEGIRO over recent years,” said Stefan Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “With this step, we are strengthening customer- and market-facing expertise at Management Board level and further enhance our execution capabilities in a dynamic competitive environment. I remain fully committed to supporting flatexDEGIRO, our customers, and our strong team with full dedication,” said Oliver Behrens, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board. “I am looking forward to working even more closely with Oliver Behrens on an operational level. Our focus now is to fully capitalize on the opportunities in our markets, further expand our brokerage business, and strengthen flatexDEGIRO's position as Europe's leading platform for investing and building wealth,” said Benon Janos, CEO. Dr Thomas Lindner has been promoted to CFO. He has held a number of senior finance positions at flatexDEGIRO since joining the company in 2012.“With Thomas Lindner, we are appointing a respected finance executive from within our own ranks as CFO. He brings deep expertise in finance, regulation and corporate leadership, combined with a longstanding understanding of the company and valuable experience at the intersection of finance and artificial intelligence. His promotion underlines the strength of our Management team and our commitment to leadership continuity,” said Müller. The appointment of Dr Thomas Lindner to the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO SE is subject to the customary regulatory assessment by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin). This growth-oriented realignment of the leadership team is further supported by the previously announced appointment of Dominik Beier as future Chief Growth Officer. Focus on profitable growth and European integration flatexDEGIRO expects to achieve or even exceed its financial targets originally set for 2027 one year earlier than initially targeted and is currently working on its strategic planning for the coming years. The next phase of growth will focus on further strengthening the core brokerage business, complemented by expanding the offering for long-term investing and retirement savings, and advancing Deposits-as-a-Service. Growth in online brokerage will be underpinned by, among other factors, annual customer growth of at least 10 percent, the roll-out of additional products and services, continued strong Net Cash Inflows and interest effects on customer deposits. A further strategic priority remains the technical integration of DEGIRO into the flatexDEGIRO Group by the end of 2027. Harmonizing processes, platforms and IT systems is intended to reduce complexity, unlock additional efficiency gains and accelerate growth. This provides flatexDEGIRO with a strong foundation to further leverage economies of scale, bring innovations to market more quickly and sustainably expand its leading position in European online brokerage. flatexDEGIRO will communicate its detailed mid-term targets in February 2027, alongside the publication of its preliminary figures for the 2026 financial year. Media Contact: Sandra Büschken Global Head of Corporate Communications +49 173 2652 234 ... flatexDEGIRO SE – Europe's leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform (, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK) With the ambition of being Europe's leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 countries. The company holds more than EUR 100 billion in assets under custody and executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025. Through its three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides access to trading on around 50 exchanges across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who trade on an execution-only basis without investment advice. Through ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also caters to particularly active traders. Brokerage services and the banking business associated with securities trading are provided through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a wholly owned subsidiary holding a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO operates proprietary technology across the entire value chain, delivering exceptionally high platform availability and setting industry standards for platform and service quality. 25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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