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NAKIKI SE Launches New Corporate Website


2026-09-25 04:16:06
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Market Launch
NAKIKI SE Launches New Corporate Website
25.09.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Frankfurt am Main, 25 September 2026 – NAKIKI SE has launched its new official website at
25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
EQS News ID: 2405504

End of News EQS News Service

2405504 25.09.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN25092026004691010666ID1111714515



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