Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Market Launch

NAKIKI SE Launches New Corporate Website

25.09.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Frankfurt am Main, 25 September 2026 – NAKIKI SE has launched its new official website at

25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: Nakiki SE Hanauer Landstr. 204 60314 Frankfurt on the Main Germany Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46 WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX LEI Code: 391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 EQS News ID: 2405504

End of News EQS News Service 2405504 25.09.2026 CET/CEST