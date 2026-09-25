AlphaESS / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

AlphaESS Launches AlphaQ in Benelux

25.09.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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AlphaQ makes its European debut with partner events in Belgium and the Netherlands EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaESS has launched AlphaQ, an AI-driven energy agent for home energy systems, in Europe for the first time, beginning with partner events in Belgium on September 16 and the Netherlands on September 22. AlphaQ is designed to give homeowners one point of interaction with their energy system. It brings together energy insights, tariff-aware energy management and service support in one place, while specialist capabilities work behind the scenes.



Q Insight helps users understand what their system is doing and what is likely to happen next, without having to interpret charts on their own. For dynamic tariffs, AI Mode forecasts electricity prices, solar generation and household demand to optimise charging and discharging, with the battery's energy plan updated every 15 minutes. On the service side, AlphaQ uses fault logs and live system data to support diagnosis, helping installers identify issues and determine the next action more quickly. Alongside AlphaQ, AlphaESS is expanding its residential energy offering in the Benelux with VitaPower 3600 AC. This all-in-one home battery combines 4–16 kWh of modular storage, 3.68 kW bidirectional AC power and intelligent energy management, helping homeowners store and use more of their own solar energy. Starting with an 800 W plug-and-play setup, it can be upgraded to its full 3.68 kW output with simple wiring and activation. AI Mode automatically optimises charging and discharging based on energy prices, solar and weather forecasts. VitaPower 3600 AC pre-orders open in the Netherlands on September 22. AlphaESS is also adding a new plug-in battery to its residential portfolio in the region. Learn more: AlphaESS VitaPower 3600 AC | Plug-in Thuisbatterij "AlphaQ is the next step in that partnership: not AI as a buzzword, but as a concrete instrument to automatically deliver the best energy outcome for every customer," said Jeff Noelmans, Managing Director of AlphaESS Netherlands. The launch also comes as AlphaESS Benelux BV marks its first anniversary. In the first half of 2026, AlphaESS held a 29.7% share of the residential BESS market in the Netherlands and 19.5% in Belgium, according to Mordor Intelligence's Residential BESS Market Analysis 2026. About AlphaESS Founded in 2012, AlphaESS is a leading global energy storage solution and service provider. AlphaESS excels in providing tailored solutions for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial & industrial, large-scale, and utility projects. AlphaESS has 40+ subsidiaries providing local services and 300,000+ systems running in 130+ countries worldwide, enabling millions of people to enjoy reliable, accessible and clean energy.



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