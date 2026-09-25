Indian Railways To Roll Out New Tri-Weekly Amrit Bharat Express Between Bhuj And Barauni

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Indian Railways has approved the introduction of a new tri-weekly Amrit Bharat Express between Bhuj in Gujarat and Barauni in Bihar. The new service will cover a distance of 2,532 km, connecting important destinations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The service will operate three days a week. Train No. 19427 Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Bhuj at 17:30 hours and reach Barauni at 04:05 hours. In the return direction, Train No. 19428 Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express will depart Barauni at 23:55 hours and reach Bhuj at 13:15 hours.

The Bhuj-Barauni service will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while the Barauni-Bhuj service will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, said the statement.

The new service will have commercial stoppages at several important stations en route, including Samakhiali, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, among others.

The new train service will provide an additional rail travel option between western and eastern parts of the country and improve connectivity for passengers travelling between Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Indian Railways has also approved the extension of Train No. 11901/11902 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express up to Mathura station. The extension will provide an additional train service between Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi and Mathura, offering greater convenience to passengers travelling between Jhansi, Agra and Mathura.

With the approved extension, Train No. 11901 will now run from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Mathura, while Train No. 11902 will originate from Mathura for its return journey to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. The total journey distance of the train will increase from 217 km to 270 km with the extension up to Mathura.

The extended portion of the service will have commercial stoppages at Raja ki Mandi, Runkuta, Deen Dayal Dham and Baad, providing rail access to passengers at these stations, the statement said.

Under the extended service, Train No. 11901 will depart from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 16:00 hours and reach Mathura at 23:00 hours. In the return direction, Train No. 11902 will depart from Mathura at 05:05 hours and reach Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 12:50 hours.

The extension will strengthen passenger connectivity between Jhansi, Agra and Mathura and improve access to intermediate stations along the extended route, the statement added.