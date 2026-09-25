UP Dy CM Meets Amit Shah To Discuss BJP's Mission 2027 In Uttar Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, organisational strategy and taking government welfare schemes to people across the state.

After the meeting, Maurya said detailed discussions were held on the BJP's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and the party's objective of forming the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

Maurya said party workers would launch a special public outreach campaign across the state to take the schemes and achievements of the“double-engine” government to people's homes.

He said the campaign would focus on informing citizens about the benefits provided through welfare schemes of the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, particularly to poor and underprivileged families.

Maurya also said the government's policies and programmes linked to the goal of“Viksit Bharat-2047” would be communicated to the public as part of the outreach campaign.

According to Maurya, the party organisation would be further strengthened and activated ahead of the elections. He said workers would be encouraged to increase public contact and ensure that information about government schemes reaches as many people as possible.

Referring to the 12-year tenure of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Maurya highlighted initiatives including pucca houses, health security, the Ujjwala scheme, tap water connections under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal initiative, direct benefit transfers and infrastructure development.

He said these initiatives have changed the lives of poor and disadvantaged sections of society.

Maurya also contrasted the work carried out during the Modi government's tenure with the record of previous governments, saying several initiatives undertaken during the past 12 years had not been achieved during the Opposition's long periods in power.

He said India is moving towards greater economic strength and self-reliance and stressed the importance of the country's development and strengthening its role on the global stage.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister also expressed his appreciation for Shah's guidance, saying the Union Home Minister's organisational experience and advice were important in providing direction to both the party organisation and the government.

Maurya said Shah's suggestions would help in shaping the BJP's strategy for the period ahead.

He added that, with the 2027 Assembly elections in view, coordination between the organisation and the government would be strengthened and the public outreach campaign expanded to communicate the schemes and achievements of the Central and state governments across Uttar Pradesh.