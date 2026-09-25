Cocaine Tucked Into Trolley Bag Handle, Plastic Supports Ugandan Flyer Held At Ahmedabad Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (IANS) A Ugandan national was arrested at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 981 grams of cocaine allegedly concealed inside the telescopic handle and plastic support parts of his trolley bag, officials said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence developed by the DRI's Ahmedabad Zonal Unit, officers intercepted the passenger after he arrived at SVPIA on Qatar Airways flight QR-534 on September 24.

The passenger had allegedly arrived with narcotic substances concealed in his baggage.

According to the DRI, the passenger initially denied carrying any contraband.

A detailed examination of his trolley bag, however, led officers to detect white powdery substances packed in polythene bags and "cleverly" concealed inside the bag's telescopic handle and plastic support components.

The recovered substance weighed 981 grams and tested positive for cocaine, following which it was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger was arrested under the Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the cocaine, its intended destination and the wider network, if any, involved in the alleged smuggling attempt.

The seizure comes days after the DRI reported a series of intelligence-led operations across the country in which more than 845 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances were seized and 15 people arrested.

Among the cases was the seizure of around 5.8 kg of cocaine from an Indian passenger arriving at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai via Doha on September 15. The cocaine was found in nine packets inside his checked-in baggage.

In another recent case, the DRI seized 2.659 kg of cocaine worth an estimated Rs 13.295 crore in two separate operations at Mumbai airport in May.

One passenger arriving from Addis Ababa was found carrying 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine in eight pouches, while an African male passenger was found to have ingested capsules containing 1.084 kg of cocaine. Both were arrested under the NDPS Act.