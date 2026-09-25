JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya On His Birth Anniversary

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary in Delhi today. Nadda paid tribute to Upadhyaya, describing him as the proponent of“Integral Humanism”, a founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a guiding light, and said his philosophy of“Antyodaya” focused on the upliftment of every last person in society.

“I pay my humble tributes on the birth anniversary of the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of 'Integral Humanism,' a founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and our guiding light,” Nadda said. He said Upadhyaya's vision helped pave the way for the advancement of the most marginalised sections of society and for India's self-reliance. "Grounded in the resolve of 'Antyodaya' (upliftment of the last person), he paved the way for the advancement of the most marginalised individuals in society and for the nation's self-reliance. Deendayal ji's simple life, his vision rooted in devotion to the nation, and his unwavering commitment to Indian culture serve as a source of inspiration for us all. He transformed politics from a mere instrument of power into a medium of service," he said.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remained committed to carrying forward Upadhyaya's ideals and ensuring that the benefits of development and public welfare reach the last person in society.“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is committed to carrying forward his ideals and ensuring that the benefits of development and public welfare reach the last person in society,” he said.

Tributes Pour In From Other States

Meanwhile, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, BJP State President Aditya Sahu also paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Ranchi on his birth anniversary. He described Upadhyaya as a leader known for his modest and unpretentious way of life.

He said, "Today, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ji is being celebrated across the country... He was the embodiment of simplicity. He was the embodiment of simplicity. He held the vision that the light of development should reach the doorstep of the person standing at the very last rung of society and bring a smile to their face; guided by this core principle and a spirit of patriotism, he dedicated himself to ceaseless service to the nation." Sahu also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been serving the people of the country continuously for the past 12 years with the same core principle.“Today, Prime Minister Modi has been serving the people of the country continuously for the past 12 years with that very same core principle,” he said.

In Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary in Dehradun. (ANI)

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