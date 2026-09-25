India-NZ FTA To Enter Force On Oct 20, A Milestone In Partnership

The entry into force of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement on October 20 will be a major milestone under the countries' new strategic partnership, while direct connectivity, education cooperation and people-to-people ties are expected to gain further momentum, New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata said.

Strategic Partnership and FTA Milestone

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Rata said the strategic partnership covered a broad range of areas, including trade and economics, defence and security, high-level contacts, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.“The partnership ranges across a wide range of elements of the bilateral relationship. It is not only trade and economics; it is also defence and security, people-to-people linkages, high-level contacts, and contacts in culture and sports,” Rata told ANI.

Asked about the first concrete deliverable under the strategic partnership, Rata pointed to the upcoming implementation of the FTA.“The big moment upon us is the entry into force of the FTA,” he said.

Boosting Connectivity and Education

On direct connectivity, the High Commissioner said New Zealand remained hopeful of establishing direct flights between India and New Zealand, noting that political leaderships in both countries had also signalled that aspiration.“We are always hopeful that there will be direct flights established between India and New Zealand, and I think our political leaderships have signalled that hope as well,” Rata added.

The High Commissioner also highlighted growing cooperation in education, saying New Zealand institutions were increasingly looking to establish collaborations and research partnerships with Indian institutions.“Increasingly, I think New Zealand education institutions are ambitious to establish collaborations with Indian institutions, set up research collaborations with India, and explore ways in which the education relationship can be further strengthened,” he said.

Mobility and Visa Opportunities under FTA

On mobility, Rata said the FTA would provide opportunities for skilled Indian professionals as well as workers in areas such as yoga, cooking and music to temporarily work in New Zealand. He also highlighted the establishment of a working holiday scheme for young Indians, saying such initiatives would strengthen people-to-people ties.

Under the India-NZ FTA agreement, New Zealand has offered binding market access in 118 service sectors and Most-Favoured-Nation treatment in 139 sectors.

The agreement removes numerical caps on Indian students and guarantees a minimum of 20 hours of work per week during study. It also provides post-study work opportunities of up to three years for STEM bachelor's and master's graduates and up to four years for doctoral holders.

The FTA also establishes a Temporary Employment Entry visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years. The pathway covers professions including AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs and music teachers, besides high-demand sectors such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education and construction.

The agreement further provides for multiple-entry Working Holiday Visas for 1,000 young Indians annually, allowing them to live and work in New Zealand for up to 12 months.“Fundamentally, I would also say that the agreement itself will generate more activity between our two countries. More activity means more people-to-people linkages and more opportunities for our two countries to grow together,” Rata said.

The India-New Zealand FTA is scheduled to enter into force on October 20, 2026. (ANI)

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