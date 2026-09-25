Hyderabad: Grand Shobha Yatra Of 69-Foot Khairatabad Ganesh Begins

The grand Shobha Yatra of the 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol has begun in Hyderabad, with a sea of devotees gathering to witness and participate in the procession.

Thousands of devotees have gathered in the Khairatabad area to witness this year's 'Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati' idol amid tight security by the Hyderabad City Police. As per the visuals, the multi-armed Ganesha idol was seen mounted on a heavy multi-axle trailer while moving slowly through residential street corridors surrounded by thousands of devotees walking alongside. This year's Ganesh idol is named 'Panchamukha Sankatahara Ganapati' and required around 150 artists in the construction of the idol, as per Raju Kumar, Chairman of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samiti.

Elaborate Security Arrangements

Earlier, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, revealed that they have deployed nearly 2,000 personnel and made elaborate security arrangements amid expectations of a massive crowd. "We have made robust security arrangements for the immersion of the Ganesh idol, deploying a force of nearly 2,000 personnel, as huge crowds gather to witness the event. A large number of people are also participating in the procession. Since this is the Ganesh immersion, a massive turnout is certainly expected. That is why we have put comprehensive security measures in place," said VC Sajjanar.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth and is observed with the installation of idols, prayers, devotional offerings and festive gatherings. The festival is particularly prominent in Maharashtra, where elaborate public celebrations and processions are organised.

The immersion processions are being held amid security arrangements by local authorities and police to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure public safety. Leaders and organisers have also appealed to people to follow the directions issued by authorities and maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the concluding celebrations. With the immersion marking the culmination of the festivities, devotees across Maharashtra and other parts of the country are participating in processions and offering prayers before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. (ANI)

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