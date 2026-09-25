Delhi Police Foils Murder Plot, Arrests 5 Shooters Of International Gang

Delhi Police Thwarts Assassination Plot, Arrests 5 Shooters

The Outer North District unit of the Delhi Police on Friday announced it has thwarted a planned assassination plot with the apprehension of five operatives linked to an overseas-based fugitive criminal. Detailing the seizure, police noted that officers recovered a cache of lethal hardware and transit logistics.“Delhi Police's Outer North District unit has foiled a murder plot with the arrest of five shooters linked to wanted international criminal Vicky Haddal. A cache of illegal weapons, live ammunition, and a stolen motorcycle used for recce and transit have been recovered from their possession,” Delhi Police stated.

Minor Raped in Paschim Vihar, Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, following which the accused was arrested by the Delhi Police. According to police, the incident took place a few days ago. The minor victim subsequently informed her family about the alleged incident, following which a complaint was lodged with the police. Police said a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused has been arrested. He was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further details awaited as police continue probe into the case.

Police Intensify Security Measures Across Delhi

The case comes amid heightened security measures by the Delhi Police following a separate alleged sexual assault incident near Kalkaji Temple. In the wake of the incident, police have intensified patrolling in several parts of the national capital, including parks and other areas frequented by residents.

In Shahdara, police conducted night patrols and group patrols in markets and parks to assess security arrangements, with women personnel and horse-mounted police units also participating in patrolling at Buddha Jayanti Park.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena said the measures were aimed at strengthening the safety of women and other residents.“The Delhi Police is committed to ensuring women's safety. In line with this commitment, today we conducted a group patrol in the market along with the SHOs and staff, including female personnel as well as members of the local market association,” Meena said.

Police officials also visited Central Park in Krishna Nagar and found that some lights were not functioning. The concerned agency was contacted and assured police that the issue would be resolved within a day or two, the DCP said. The police also interacted with senior citizens and women in the area and assured residents that beat officers would continue regular patrolling.

The intensified security measures follow an alleged sexual assault case involving a minor near Kalkaji Temple, where three men allegedly posed as police personnel before taking the girl to a secluded area. Police had subsequently examined CCTV footage and initiated an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)