Disproportionate Assets Case: DVAC Raids DMK MP CN Annadurai's Home

DVAC Raids DMK MP Annadurai's Residence

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at the residence of DMK Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha MP CN Annadurai in Vengikkal, near Tiruvannamalai, on Thursday. More than 20 DVAC personnel from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts are reportedly conducting the searches following allegations of disproportionate assets against Annadurai.

Earlier Raid on Former Minister KN Nehru

Earlier on September 5, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at the residence and premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchirappalli. During the searches, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres gathered outside Nehru's residence. Former Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also visited Nehru's residence during the vigilance department searches.

Details of Case Against Nehru

A case was registered against Nehru and others by the DVAC in connection with alleged irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. The case relates to allegations of corruption in recruitment, contract allocation and transfers during Nehru's tenure as the minister in charge of the department.

The FIR was registered after the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to initiate a probe into allegations raised in connection with the department. The agency named Nehru, his relatives and several officials in the case.

The allegations include an alleged Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam, in which money was allegedly collected from candidates in exchange for government jobs, along with claims of irregularities in contracts worth around Rs 1,020 crore and alleged illegal transfers and postings linked to the department.

DMK Alleges Political Vendetta

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan alleged that the government was using the vigilance action to punish KN Nehru for vehemently attacking the government and claimed that the former Tamil Nadu minister had been specifically targeted because of his criticism of the administration. "They (state government) will do anything. K Nehru has been vehemently attacking the government, so they wanted to punish him... But what they have found out, nothing is known to us. Nehru is confident. He says that they are doing it intentionally. This is a cheap attempt by this government..." said TKS Elangovan. (ANI)

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