The Average Brit Is Running At Just Two Thirds Of Their Full Capacity Each Day

The average Brit is only operating at two thirds of their full capacity on any given day, a study has found.

Tiredness, poor concentration and low motivation are the biggest reasons preventing people from performing at their best, with only 13 per cent feeling 'ready' for the day every day.

While, 88 per cent have days when they're barely functioning at all - including 21 per cent who feel this often, the poll of 2,000 adults found.

As a result, 20 per cent of those who have such days wish they could increase their focus and feel more prepared to meet the demands of the day.

However, only 34 per cent of everyone polled think it's possible to be trained to be more productive.

The research was commissioned by Brass Monkey [], a cold water immersion company launched to address a "growing gap in modern readiness culture" - what it describes as the“readiness deficit.”

But experts believe it's possible to learn to close this gap by pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone.

Multi-sport and regenerative performance psychologist Dr Pippa Grange, author of Fear Less and Life. Reclaimed., said: "Calming down and learning to cope are different things.

"Confidence, and with it readiness, comes from taking action again and again, and finding out you can handle it.

"Most of us assume confidence comes first and action follows. It's usually the other way round.

“Confidence is built by doing things that stretch us, especially when they feel uncomfortable at the time."

The poll also found 11.39am to be the time of day when most feel at their peak performance in terms of being able to focus and get things sorted.

Conversely, the post-lunch slump is when the majority lose focus, with 3.01pm being the average low point for participants' motivation.

It emerged the average participant feels low on energy three days a week.

While people feel they're operating below the level they're capable of for an average of eight days a month.

When stressed, respondents have a wide range of coping mechanisms, such as watching TV (28 per cent), exercise (27 per cent) and comfort eating (23 per cent).

Despite this, 53 per cent have never actively tried to improve their focus, resilience or productivity.

And only 57 per cent deliberately try to challenge themselves at least once a month.

When it comes to pushing themselves out of their comfort zone, the main emotions felt are nervousness (52 per cent), anxiety (50 per cent) and feeling overwhelmed (27 per cent).

Yet the subsequent feelings after completing the task are relief (46 per cent), pride (33 per cent) and an increase in confidence (29 per cent).

On days when they're barely functioning in particular, the study found 54 per cent are keen to improve their energy levels.

While 35 per cent would like to boost their motivation, 20 per cent would like to enhance their stress management and 11 per cent would like to increase their resilience.

Carried out through OnePoll, the study also identified what improves how "ready" those polled feel on a daily basis - with good sleeping habits (43 per cent) coming top.

This was followed by exercising regularly (40 per cent) and goal setting (25 per cent).

Breathwork (10 per cent), cold water immersion (six per cent) and sauna or heat exposure (four per cent) are also believed to make a difference.

Dan Bosomworth of Brass Monkey, whose Cold Standard framework sets out evidence-based benchmarks for how cold water immersion should be practised safely and effectively, added: "Many people are spending days running below their full potential, held back by tiredness, low motivation and a lack of focus.

“Our research shows that when people push themselves beyond their comfort zone, the rewards often outweigh the discomfort, with many coming away feeling more confident and proud.

“Building readiness does not always require a major life change or one single fix; sometimes it starts with embracing a combination of small, manageable challenges that build."