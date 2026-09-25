Pakistan Carries Out Airstrikes In Khost, Kandahar No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan's military regime has carried out airstrikes on several areas in southern Kandahar and southeastern Khost provinces. However, no casualties were reported.

Khost Governor's spokesman Mustaghfar Gurbaz told Pajhwok Afghan News that Pakistan's military regime carried out airstrikes at around 3:30am earlier on Thursday on the Galano camp in Gurbaz district, as well as an area near the provincial capital and parts of Ismail Khel and Mandozai districts.

He said the attacks caused no casualties.

Meanwhile, a source told Pajhwok that Pakistan also carried out an airstrike on an area in Kandahar province this morning.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), told the media that the strike hit an open area in the 9th district of Kandahar city and caused no casualties.

Pakistan also bombed parts of Kunar and Paktika provinces on Monday night this week.

Officials said a woman and two men were martyred and two women and two men were injured in Kunar province.

They said all the casualties were civilians and local residents.

According to the officials, a house and a shop were also targeted in Paktika, but no casualties were reported.

Mujahid had said in response to the attacks that Afghans would give an appropriate response to the aggression.

IEA had previously said that Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan between February 22 and April 3 this year left 761 civilians martyred and another 626 injured.

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