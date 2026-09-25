Waqf Studies Centre To Host Seminar On Encyclopaedic Dictionary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Waqf Studies Centre at the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will organise a scientific seminar on the book“Encyclopaedic Dictionary of Waqf and Charitable Work Terminology” on Thursday, September 24.

The seminar, part of a series of academic sessions organised by the centre to introduce its specialised publications and highlight their research and knowledge value, will begin at 10am.

The session will feature Associate Professor of Islamic History and Civilisation and author of the book Dr. Atiya Al-Weishi, while Shariah expert at the General Directorate of Endowments Majd Makki, will moderate the discussion.

The seminar will also be available to the public through a live broadcast on the General Directorate of Endowments' YouTube channel. The event is part of the centre's efforts to promote specialised research and publications on waqf and charitable work and maximise the benefit of their contents through academic discussion. It also seeks to support researchers, students and professionals working in the fields of endowments and charity while enriching specialised knowledge in these areas.

The“Encyclopaedic Dictionary of Waqf and Charitable Work Terminology” is the ninth publication in the contemporary studies series issued by the Waqf Studies Centre. The book was published with the support of the Waqf Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development at the General Directorate of Endowments, as part of efforts to support beneficial publications, knowledge and the revival of heritage.

The dictionary is a specialised academic work that brings together terminology related to waqf and charitable activities, arranging the terms in an accessible dictionary format while explaining their meanings and concepts and referring to relevant sources and references.

The publication provides researchers with organised reference material for understanding terminology used in waqf studies and charitable work. It also seeks to support consistency in the academic use of terminology and reduce potential confusion.