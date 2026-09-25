'Music Salon' Explores Rich World Of Arab Maqams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Music Affairs Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, organised a seminar titled“The Arab Maqam: Dimensions, Ajnas and Branches” as part of its 'Music Salon' programme, taking audiences on a journey through eight prominent maqams and their distinctive characteristics.

Combining theoretical explanation with live performance, the seminar explored the structure of Arab maqam, its intervals, ajnas and branches, as well as its presence in Arab compositions and songs.

The seminar was presented by Amir Ayad, oud player at the Music Affairs Center, accompanied by the Center's musical ensemble, while Abeer Al Nimer moderated the discussion.

Director of the Music Affairs Center Khalid Al Salem said the seminar reflects the Center's efforts to broaden musical knowledge and bring audiences closer to the fundamental elements of Arab music.

“The maqam is one of the most important components of Arab music, and understanding it is not limited to specialists. Learning about it opens a wider door to understanding the nature and distinctiveness of our melodies,” Al Salem said.

He added that the“Music Salon” provides a platform that combines knowledge, listening and practical demonstration, contributing to greater public awareness of Arab musical heritage.

Ayad said each maqam represents more than a sequence of notes, describing it as a musical identity that gives a melody its character and determines its expressive range.

“We wanted the discussion of maqams to go beyond theory, so each section was accompanied by musical examples that allowed the audience to hear the characteristics being discussed and recognise the differences between the maqams through the music itself,” he said.