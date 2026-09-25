Qatar Participates In European International Competition Of Holy Qu'ran In Croatia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zagreb: The State of Qatar is participating in the 32nd European international competition for memorisation and recitation of the Holy Qu'ran in Zagreb, Croatia, between September 24 to 26, with the support of the Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition.

Representing Qatar in the competition is a delegation from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, headed by Salman Khidr Al Atwi. The delegation includes Ibrahim Mohammed Hashem Al Mashhadani, a contestant in the category of memorising the complete Holy Qur'an, and his companion Sadiq Allah Latif Allah, as well as Mohamed Ahmed Abdulrahim Al Harem, a member of the judging panel.

This participation embodies the Ministry's keen interest in the memorisation of the Holy Qur'an, developing abilities and skills, supporting Qatari capabilities in international Qur'anic events, and exchanging expertise between an elite group of memorisers and readers from different countries. It also aligns with the Ministry's 2025-2030 strategy, as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030.