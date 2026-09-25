QPO To Stage Qatar Premiere Of Gershwin's An American In Paris

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) will present the Qatar premiere of George Gershwin's An American in Paris on Thursday, October 1, at 7:30pm at Auditorium 3 of the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

According to a QPO post on X, the concert will be conducted by Marcus Bosch, who will lead the orchestra through a programme that blends Russian romanticism with the vibrant sounds of early 20th-century America.

The evening will open with Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite (L'oiseau de feu), one of the composer's most celebrated works. Drawn from his ballet of the same name, the suite is known for its rich orchestral colours and dramatic storytelling, and has remained a staple of the concert repertoire since its debut.

Following an intermission, the orchestra will turn to Gershwin, beginning with the headline piece, An American in Paris. Composed in the 1920s, the work is inspired by the composer's visit to the French capital and captures the energy of city life, from bustling streets to jazz-inflected melodies. It is widely regarded as one of the most popular American orchestral compositions.

The concert will conclude with Catfish Row: Symphonic Suite from Porgy and Bess, in which Gershwin's celebrated opera is distilled into an orchestral showcase featuring some of its best-known themes.

The performance forms part of the QPO's ongoing efforts to bring a diverse range of classical and symphonic repertoire to audiences in Qatar. Founded in 2007, the orchestra has become a cornerstone of the country's cultural scene, regularly presenting international conductors and soloists.

Marcus Bosch is a German conductor with an extensive international career across the concert hall and opera stage. His appearance is expected to add to the appeal of a programme that promises something for both seasoned classical enthusiasts and newcomers to the orchestral world.

Tickets are available through the QR code on the official poster and via the QPO's official channels. Audience members are encouraged to book early to secure their seats.