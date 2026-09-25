Qatar Rejects Netanyahu's UN Accusation Of Campaign Against Israel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari issued a statement categorically rejecting Israeli Prime Minister's accusation made against the State of Qatar.

In a post on X, Dr. Al Ansari said: "We categorically reject Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation, made in his address to the UN General Assembly, that the State of Qatar is conducting a campaign to influence public opinion against Israel.

"This continuing rhetoric against Qatar is nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the attrocities committed by his government in the occupied Palestinian territories and their grave humanitarian consequences," he added.

He further stated that "reducing the growing shift in global public opinion, particularly among young people, to allegations of 'influence campaigns' is an insult to the awareness and judgment of a generation that is witnessing, in real time and before the entire world, what is taking place on the ground and forming its views accordingly."

"If Netanyahu and other extremist Israeli politicians, who increasingly find themselves addressing empty halls, want the world to view Israel differently, they should begin by changing their policies, stopping breaches of and respecting international law, and taking responsibility before the people who elected them, rather than searching for scapegoats to blame for Israel's deteriorating global image," he added.

He added: "Attempts to hold Qatar, or anyone else, responsible for a global shift in public opinion shaped by what people themselves are witnessing are no longer persuasive."

"These repeated attacks on Qatar can only be understood as an effort to divert attention from political responsibility for policies and practices on the ground, while exploiting Qatar as part of domestic political calculations."