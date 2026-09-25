Al Khulaifi Holds Meetings With Top Officials On Sidelines Of UN General Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister of the Republic of Haiti H E Alix Didier Fils-Aime met yesterday with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest developments in the Republic of Haiti.

Al Khulaifi also held separate meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin H E Corinne Amori Brunet, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia H E Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mali H E Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania H E Oana Toiu, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy H E Maria Tripodi, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs H E Allison Hooker, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) H E Rafael Grossi, European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region H E Luigi Di Maio, and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) H E Rabab Fatima. The meetings discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to deepen and expand it, the latest developments in the region, and a range of issues of mutual interest.