Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

Speaker of the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic H E Marlen Mamataliev met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan H E Ali Jaber Al Marri. The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

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