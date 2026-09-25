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Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Meets Ambassador Of Qatar


2026-09-25 04:02:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Speaker of the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic H E Marlen Mamataliev met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan H E Ali Jaber Al Marri. The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

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The Peninsula

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