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Qatari Forum For Authors Highlights Novel Celebrating Natural Biodiversity


2026-09-25 04:02:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatari Forum for Authors, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, hosted a seminar discussing author and illustrator Noura Ahmed Al Sowaidi's Kaya: Princess of the Savanna Plains.

Speaking at the seminar, Al Sowaidi shared that her passion for writing for children and youth spans over 14 years. She expressed her delight in presenting this latest project, which required a full year of research into nature reserves across Kenya and Tanzania, as well as Africa's rich biodiversity. Al Sowaidi explained that the novel aims to foster contemplation of the natural world and encourage appreciation for environmental diversity.

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The Peninsula

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