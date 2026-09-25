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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Chairman And CEO Of Neuberger Berman (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. On September 25, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading investment companies, George Walker.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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