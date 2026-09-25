Robotimize Showcases Technology And Forges Partnerships At Medical Fair Asia 2026

A Robotimize team member showcases the HandVivanteTM to delegates at Medical Fair Asia 2026.

Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, showcases the GoGo exoskeleton to delegates at Medical Fair Asia 2026.

Professor Tan Boon Yeow, Kerry Guo and Zen Koh officiate the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Robotimize and St Luke's Hospital.

Speakers and delegates at the MotusAcademy × REHACARE Asia Leadership Forum, "From Pilot to Practice: Closing Asia's Rehabilitation Technology Adoption Gap.

Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize connected with partners across the region at Medical Fair Asia 2026, highlighted by an MOU with St Luke's Hospital and a leadership forum.

- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group spent three days connecting with partners and collaborators from across the region at Medical Fair Asia 2026, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The event drew more than a thousand exhibitors from some 40 countries and regions, positioning Singapore as a gateway for healthcare providers, manufacturers and distributors working across Southeast Asia. The exhibition floor spanned hospital and clinical diagnostics, digital health and software as a medical device, and medical technology aimed at supporting clinical decision-making, giving Robotimize a broad cross-section of the regional healthcare industry to engage with over the three days.“It was a privilege to spend three days connecting with partners from across the region,” said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.Held under the banner“Where Healthcare's Ecosystem Comes Together,” the 2026 edition placed particular emphasis on the pressures facing ageing populations across the region, healthcare workforce constraints, and the shift of care beyond the traditional hospital setting, themes that sit close to the centre of what Robotimize works on day to day. By bringing together upstream manufacturing, hospital procurement and long-term and rehabilitation care under one roof, the event gave Robotimize a chance to meet existing partners and prospective collaborators across multiple parts of that value chain, rather than a single segment of it.Two moments in particular stood out across the three days, both of which Robotimize has covered in more detail separately. The first was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Robotimize and St Luke's Hospital, aimed at advancing a technology-enabled Rehabilitation Centre of Excellence, with a scope spanning day rehabilitation, gym-based programmes, frailty, neurological conditions and post-acute deconditioning. Rather than centring on a single device, the MOU sets out a longer-term basis for the two organisations to build capability and adopt technology together across multiple areas of rehabilitation care.The second highlight was the MotusAcademy × REHACARE Asia Leadership Forum,“From Pilot to Practice: Closing Asia's Rehabilitation Technology Adoption Gap,” organised by MotusAcademy and chaired by Zen Koh, Scientific Advisor at Robotimize Group. The session examined why many rehabilitation technologies show early promise in pilot settings but struggle to become routine, sustainable care, bringing together clinical, health-system, research, community and innovation perspectives from several invited speakers, and it was against that backdrop that the MOU with St Luke's Hospital was formalised.“The central lesson was that successful adoption is not a technology problem alone. A device can perform exceptionally well and still fail to become routine care if the workflows, workforce, incentives and service models around it do not work,” said Zen Koh, who chaired the MotusAcademy × REHACARE Asia Leadership Forum.Beyond these two highlights, Medical Fair Asia gave Robotimize an opportunity to meet existing and prospective partners from across the region in one setting, at a moment when interest in rehabilitation, assistive technology and elderly care across Southeast Asia continues to grow. Conversations held across the exhibition floor and on the sidelines of the forum are expected to inform how Robotimize approaches further collaborations in the region over the coming months, alongside the work already begun with St Luke's Hospital. For a company built around long-term technology partnerships rather than one-off transactions, a gathering that brings manufacturing, procurement and long-term care together in a single venue is as much an opportunity to listen as it is to be seen. Meeting partners already working across different parts of that value chain, in one place and over a sustained three days, is difficult to replicate through individual visits or smaller regional events alone.Robotimize is grateful to the organisers, exhibitors and partners who made the three days possible, and looks forward to building on the connections made at Medical Fair Asia 2026 as it continues to work with healthcare providers, researchers and industry partners across the region.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.For more information, visit:

Jerry HONG

Robotimize Group

+60 11-1224 1674

email us here

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Robotimize Showcases Technology and Forges Partnerships at Medical Fair Asia 2026 News Provided By Robotimize September 25, 2026, 07:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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