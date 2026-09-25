For Last Four Years, UP Trade Show Has Become Excellent Centre For Showcasing Products: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, with the CM highlighting the event as a major platform for showcasing products manufactured across the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi welcomed Amit Shah as the chief guest and extended greetings to ambassadors and high commissioners of Japan, Singapore and Belarus, who are participating in the event as partner countries. He also welcomed foreign buyers and exhibitors from 90 countries.

"On the occasion of the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, I extend my heartfelt welcome and greetings, on behalf of the entire event, to the honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji, who is present as the chief guest to guide us on this occasion," CM Yogi said.

"I also extend my heartfelt welcome to the honourable ambassadors and high commissioners of Japan, Singapore and Belarus, who are participating in this event as partner countries. I also warmly welcome all the foreign buyers and exhibitors who have come from 90 countries around the world," he added.

The Chief Minister said the trade show has, over the past four years, provided a platform for products manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and developed into an important centre for showcasing the state's diverse products.

"This is a platform that, for the last four years, has continuously provided a platform for every product manufactured in Uttar Pradesh. It has become an excellent centre for showcasing these products," he said.

CM Yogi said the fourth edition was showcasing products and enterprises associated with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and One District One Cuisine.

He said the government had worked to provide traditional enterprises with a distinct identity through the ODOP initiative and claimed that Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a major manufacturing hub.

"A government was formed in Uttar Pradesh. We gave this traditional enterprise a brand in the form of One District One Product, and today Uttar Pradesh has rapidly emerged not only in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector but also as a new manufacturing hub," the Chief Minister said.

He added that Uttar Pradesh was exporting goods worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore to markets across the world.

CM Yogi also spoke about the challenges faced by artisans and traditional industries. He said artisans had earlier lacked adequate resources, direction, support, markets and platforms to sustain their livelihoods.

"For a long time, our artisans did not receive the resources, proper direction, support, markets and platforms they needed. When an artisan's livelihood becomes weak, the next generation does not see their traditional skills as a secure future," he said.

He added that this could lead people to move away from their traditional roots and result in local skills and traditions losing their connection with younger generations.

HM Shah also addressed the gathering and said, "On this important occasion, I extend a heartfelt welcome to the successful and popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Ji, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak... all elected representatives present here, ministers of the state government, and everyone who has come to this Expo Centre from across the country and the world for buying and selling. I extend my heartfelt welcome to all of you."

HM Shah further added, "Today is September 25. I do not know what CM Yogi had in mind when he decided on this date, but in a way, September 25 has become closely associated with this programme. This programme and September 25 are, in a way, a perfect combination. September 25 marks the 110th birth anniversary of the revered Deendayal Ji. Deendayal Ji was the leader who, for the first time after Independence, presented the concept of free trade and free agriculture, an economic policy based on free trade and free agriculture, before the country."

The UP International Trade Show 2026 is being held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The fourth edition features international participation, a wide range of sectors and business-to-business engagement.

More than 2,400 exhibitors, over 1,50,000 business-to-business buyers and visitors, over 4,50,000 general visitors and over 550 international buyers from around 90 countries are expected to participate in UPITS 2026.

UPITS 2026 will showcase the diversity of Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, handicraft and services sectors.

The sectors represented will include agriculture and allied activities; automobiles, electric vehicles and auto components; aviation; defence; electronics and e-commerce; information technology and smart-city solutions; films and entertainment; fisheries; animal husbandry and dairy; food processing and fast-moving consumer goods; horticulture; handloom, handicrafts and textiles; health, wellness, Ayush, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment; infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing and real estate; leather; tourism and hospitality; sports; toys; renewable energy; power; mining; logistics and warehousing; retail; financial services; education and skilling; packaging and printing; and water, sanitation and wastewater management.