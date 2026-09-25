Dorothy X Review: Karthik Subbaraj's Film Gets Mixed-To-Positive Reactions From Audiences

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy, set against the backdrop of Madurai, has finally arrived in theatres after generating interest through its appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival. Early reactions from viewers online suggest that the film takes a measured approach, particularly during its first half.

One viewer described the opening portion as slow but steady, praising Karthik Subbaraj for presenting what they felt was one of his more realistic films. Rishikanth and Sananth have reportedly impressed audiences with their performances, while Keerthy Suresh's role, though relatively small, has been described as impactful.

#Dorothy First Half Review - A Slow yet Steady Rural Drama so far, with a very compelling execution from #KarthikSubbaraj..- His Most Grounded and Realistic film yet.. And he has executed it really well..- #Rishikanth and #Sananth's Performances..- #KeerthySuresh's... twitter/1yGgtpqFnm

- Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 25, 2026

#Dorothy First Half Review - A Slow yet Steady Rural Drama so far, with a very compelling execution from #KarthikSubbaraj..- His Most Grounded and Realistic film yet.. And he has executed it really well..- #Rishikanth and #Sananth's Performances..- #KeerthySuresh's... twitter/1yGgtpqFnm

- Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 25, 2026

Everybody is thinking that this film #Dorothy is about the rainbow relationship between the two male protagonists. But my thought is: the male protagonists are close friends and in their young age, they promise to each other to marry the same girl and live a threesome life. But... Soul Searcher!! (@iabdulrahman219) September 25, 2026

#Dorothy movie'kagha en country adivanguthu Malaysia is an Islamic majority country so by tht Syariah law LGBTQ is Sinful according to their religion.. bt will support child marriages etc.. & Movie parthu yarachum brainwash avangalaa? Apdi parthaa rapist koranjurukanume

- (@_Dwarakashhh) September 25, 2026

According to the reaction, the film takes its time establishing the bond between its two central characters before gradually introducing more intense conflicts and intriguing characters around the interval.

Single-Shot Sequence And Interval Scene Receive Praise

Several elements from the first half and interval block have emerged as talking points among viewers. One of the biggest highlights mentioned in the reactions is a single-shot sequence, along with the interval scene.

#Dorothy movie'kagha en country adivanguthu Malaysia is an Islamic majority country so by tht Syariah law LGBTQ is Sinful according to their religion.. bt will support child marriages etc.. & Movie parthu yarachum brainwash avangalaa? Apdi parthaa rapist koranjurukanume

- (@_Dwarakashhh) September 25, 2026

The background score during the interval has also received appreciation, with viewers specifically praising its impact during the action sequence. A particularly unusual moment involving a fight featuring an ant and a sandball was also singled out as a memorable detail from the interval block.

Another viewer described the film up to the interval as natural and grounded. They praised Karthik Subbaraj's restrained storytelling and said the director gradually builds the dramatic tension through carefully composed visuals.

Different Story And Social Media Debate

Some viewers appear to have interpreted the central relationship differently from the assumptions surrounding the film before its release. One social media reaction suggested that the two male protagonists are not necessarily involved in a romantic relationship, but are instead close friends who, during their younger years, make a pact to marry the same woman and live together.

According to this interpretation, the story takes a darker turn when one of the men breaks that promise, leading the other to seek revenge against the woman involved.

The film has also sparked discussion online following reports of its ban in Malaysia. One social media user questioned the reasoning behind the decision and raised a broader debate about whether films can influence viewers' behaviour. These comments reflect the reactions of individual viewers and should not be treated as an official explanation for the reported restriction.