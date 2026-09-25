Azerbaijan And Turkmenistan Discuss Interparliamentary Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today in Ashgabat, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov met with Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Gahraman Rozyyev and Chairman of the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Annamuhammet Sarjayev to discuss interparliamentary cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, it was stated that the fraternal relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have been successfully developing in various areas. It was noted that the historical, cultural, ethnic, linguistic and religious commonalities existing between the Azerbaijani and Turkmen peoples constitute a strong foundation for bilateral relations.

Satisfaction was expressed with the dynamics of the development of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations in recent years. In this regard, it was noted that the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan in 2025, the visits of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan, as well as high-level mutual contacts have made an important contribution to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The significance of the state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan on June 22-23, 2026 was also emphasized. It was stated that the signing of the Joint Statement and documents covering various areas by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan within the framework of the visit was significant in terms of further expanding the legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for the development of interparliamentary cooperation. It was emphasized that increasing mutual visits, meetings and direct contacts at the level of parliamentary speakers and deputies, as well as interparliamentary friendship groups, serves to further deepen relations between the two countries.

It was stated that the signing of the Memorandum on Cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries in Ashgabat in 2022 was an important step in strengthening the institutional foundations of interparliamentary relations. It was also emphasized that the meeting between the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his visit to Azerbaijan on July 16, 2025 was of significant importance for the development of interparliamentary relations.

It was also noted that the participation of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, in the Interparliamentary Forum within the framework of LLDC3 in Avaza in 2025 and her meeting with Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova made an important contribution to the development of interparliamentary relations. At the same time, attention was drawn to the contribution of the meeting between the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova and the Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, held in Bukhara on 14 May 2026, to the development of interparliamentary relations.

The sides also discussed cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan within the framework of regional and international parliamentary platforms, the continuation of consultations and issues related to providing mutual support.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on other issues of mutual interest.