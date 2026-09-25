UK MP Urges British Govt To Take Stronger Action On Human Rights Abuses By Pakistani Authorities In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Sep 25 (IANS) British Labour Party MP John McDonnell called on the UK government to play a more proactive role in addressing the human rights abuses committed by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan. He also cited Britain's colonial history as a basis for its“special responsibility.”

Addressing the 12th Balochistan International Conference, organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) at the Geneva Press Club, virtually on Thursday, McDonnell said British ministers should help address human rights violations and should recognise the Baloch people's demands for“peace, justice and the right to self-determination.”

He told participants that he has continued to provide political and diplomatic support in Britain to Baloch people affected by Pakistani repression, and would maintain that position.

He stressed that the British government should also recognise its asylum responsibilities, warning that new restrictions have increased the difficulties faced by those seeking asylum.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same conference, Jamal Baloch, media coordinator of human-rights organisation Paank, presented figures from the group's documentation of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and other rights violations in Balochistan.

He said Paank, the human-rights wing of the BNM, has documented thousands of cases of human-rights violations and enforced disappearances over the years.

According to Jamal, 485 cases of enforced disappearance were recorded by Paank over the past six months.

He further said that Paank also received information of 181 extrajudicial killings during the same period, with several being confirmed by the organisation itself.

Citing Paank's documented figures, Jamal said that according to the organisation's record, on average 81 people are forcibly disappeared every month in Balochistan, and that of those forcibly disappeared, an average of 30 people fall victim to extrajudicial killings.

In his address, Jamal said that although the discussion of the human-rights situation in Balochistan often remains limited to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, the problem is far wider than that.

Also, speaking at the conference, Lakhu Lohana, General Secretary of the World Sindhi Congress, said Balochistan's hardships have continued for almost“80 years”.

He rejected the idea that Balochistan stands merely at a political“crossroads,” saying the province was instead“on the path of freedom and liberation.”

Lohana said that besides killings and enforced disappearances, over the past eight decades many people have died because of poverty and malnutrition across the province.

Referring to the United Nations Charter of Human Rights and the international community, he questioned whether anyone with even a little conscience could allow this worsening situation to continue in Balochistan.

“How many more bodies from Balochistan will have to bleed before they can no longer deny that atrocities are taking place and that they must stop all this?” the Sindhi leader asked.