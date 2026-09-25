Laos Intensifies Efforts To Tackle Labour Shortages

MENAFN - IANS) Vientiane, Sep 25 (IANS) Laos is working to address labour shortages and develop short-term and long-term plans to balance labour supply and demand.

The Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare held a consultation meeting with partners and relevant stakeholders in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday to discuss labour supply and demand and address challenges in the domestic job market. The meeting was chaired by Anousone Khamsingsavath, director general of Laos ministry's Department of Employment, the Vientiane Mai newspaper reported on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Anousone highlighted the changing socio-economic environment, rapid advances in technology and innovation, labour market developments, pandemics, natural disasters and persistent inflation, which have increased the cost of living. These factors have affected the livelihoods and employment of Lao citizens, as well as business operations and investment projects across the country, Xinhua News Agency reported.

She stressed the importance of effective employment services and appropriate policies and mechanisms to regulate the labour market and better balance supply and demand. Such measures are needed to meet employers' workforce requirements, support domestic investment projects and respond to changing economic conditions.

The ministry has already strengthened its employment service system in line with relevant policies and regulations. Key measures include expanding employment service operations, promoting online services for job seekers and employers, and organising job fairs and consultation meetings with relevant stakeholders.

The lack of accurate labour market information has made it more difficult to match job seekers with vacancies, balance labour supply and demand, and develop a workforce that meets employers' actual needs.

Anousone also emphasised the need to establish a stable and sustainable job placement system capable of addressing labour market challenges, including workforce attraction and incentives, in both the short and long term.

Meanwhile, the National Statistics Centre under the Lao Ministry of Finance held a consultation meeting on the draft strategic plan for the sustainable development of the national statistical system for 2026-2035 and its vision to 2040.

The meeting, held in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday, was chaired by Phetsamone Sone, Lao deputy minister of finance, according to a report issued by the ministry on Thursday.

In her remarks, Phetsamone emphasised that the national statistical system is a key mechanism for producing reliable data and an important pillar in supporting evidence-based policymaking and national development.

She stressed that updating the strategic plan in line with sustainable, green, and modern development principles is essential to ensuring that statistical information effectively reflects current socio-economic conditions and supports government planning and policy formulation.